ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah

On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'

In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
ComicBook

Yellowstone Casts Dennis Quaid to Star in Newest Paramount+ Spinoff

Paramount+'s latest Yellowstone spinoff has landed its latest star. On Thursday, it was announced that Dennis Quaid is set to star alongside David Oyelowo in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a spinoff of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. Quaid is set to portray Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall in the orbit of the titular legendary lawman. Quaid's recent filmography includes Disney's Strange World, as well as American Underdog, A Dog's Journey, and Merry Happy Whatever.
Looper

The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Adds Lance Reddick And Toby Stephens As Zeus And Poseidon

Disney+'s highly anticipated "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series has added two more names to its impressive roster. Walter Scobell — the breakout star of Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy's "The Adam Project" — will lead the series as its titular character, a demigod who's thrust into a dangerous world of Greek gods and monsters. Prior to this, the premiere book, "The Lightning Thief," was adapted into a 2010 film. It was distributed by 20th Century Fox, which has since been folded into the Walt Disney Company.
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24

At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
tvinsider.com

9 Things We Need to See by the ‘NCIS: LA’ Series Finale

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement following news breaking of the upcoming farewell, “we look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters,” so we think the CBS procedural will deliver on at least some fronts.
Looper

Logan Lerman Fans Are Disappointed By Disney+'s New Percy Jackson Poseidon Casting

"Percy Jackson" fans rejoiced when author Rick Riordan announced that his best-selling series was getting another attempt at a live-action adaptation on Disney+. 20th Century Studios attempted to bring the fantasy series to theaters in 2010 with "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief," with Logan Lerman in the lead role. However, poor reviews of the sequel, "Sea of Monsters," stalled any hopes of continuing the film series.
Looper

Young Sheldon's Mckenna Grace Thinks Reese Witherspoon Should Play An Adult Version Of Paige

In "Big Bang Theory" prequel "Young Sheldon," the titular young version of the former show's protagonist Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), portrayed by Iain Armitage in the latter series, possesses what would be considered a well above average intellect for an adult despite his relative inexperience in life. Because of his prodigious nature, Sheldon appears to enjoy surrounding himself with others that can challenge his signature smarts, no matter their age. Sheldon's foil in "Young Sheldon," therefore, is Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace), seemingly the only other child who can rival him intellectually.
Looper

The Last Of Us' Anna Torv Imagined Tess' Infection Scene Playing Out Much Differently

"The Last of Us" continues to shock audiences, and the second installment was packed to the brim with surprises, including the reveal that Anna Torv's character Tess was infected. The scene ended up causing quite a stir among devastated fans of the HBO series who were not expecting the distressing ordeal to go down in the tragic manner it did. And even the actress was a bit astonished at how the sequence played out when the time came to film it.
Deadline

Steve Buscemi Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning actor, director, writer and producer Steve Buscemi and his Olive Productions banner for representation in all areas. Buscemi currently co-stars opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers that’s executive produced by Lorne Michaels. He starred in the HBO drama, Boardwalk Empire, which earned him a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Emmy nominations. He was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his role as Tony Blundetto in season five of The Sopranos and was nominated for Guest Actor Emmy nominations for his appearances on NBC’s 30 Rock and...
Looper

Looper

16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy