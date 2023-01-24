Read full article on original website
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI Boys at Hermon Wednesday January 25 7 p.m.
The MDI Boys travel to Hermon to take on the Hermon Hawks on Wednesday, January 25th at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking to improve their Heal Point Standings and tonight's game is an important one for both teams!. MDI starts the day in 11th place, with a 4-7 record,...
Ellsworth Girls Tame Foxcroft Academy Ponies 70-42 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Foxcroft Academy 70-42 in Ellsworth at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th. Ellsworth led 20-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 35-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles went on a 23-5 run in the 3rd Quarter to lead 58-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner Boys Beat Mattanawcook Academy 59-52 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 59-52 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th. Mattanawcook Academy took a 15-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after Sumner outscored Mattanawcook Academy 14-3 in the 2nd Quarter, Sumner led 25-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Madelyn Deprey Named Big East Player of Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 6, as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth scoring 47 points, including his 1000th career point....
Big G’s In Winslow Was Once Forced To Change A Menu Item’s Name
If you were exposed to Maine sports in any way in the 1990s, there is a really good chance that you know that name Cindy Blodgett. Blodgett was a basketball phenom in the early 1990s and she went on to be an extremely successful college basketball player in the mid and late 1990s. She was really a household name here in Maine. EVERYONE knew who she was and would probably recognize her if they spotted her on the street.
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
wabi.tv
Snow, Heavy At Times Overnight, Changes To Rain Early Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has moved into the region and the snowfall intensity will increase overnight with snowfall rates for some areas peaking at 1-2″ per hour. This will result in rapidly deteriorating road conditions with low visibility and quickly accumulating snow. A high “fluff factor” during the start of the snow will result in significant snowfall totals for the first half of the storm. As warm air moves in, the “fluff factor” will come down.
wabi.tv
Several State Offices closed for storm
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
Bangor Ups Its Game to Get the Sidewalks Cleared of Snow, Too
We got 15 inches of snow on Monday. Was it that long ago? And then add to it, what we got overnight and this morning. The plows do what they do, each and every storm. Whether they are city or town employees or independent contractors doing home driveways and store parking lots.
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
wabi.tv
Cold Tonight. More Snow Wednesday Night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to break apart this evening as a weak area of high pressure begins to move into the region. It will be a cold night with lows across far northern areas dropping below 0°. The rest of the region will remain in the single digits and low teens.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?
They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
Welcome to Maine! 35 Cats, Kittens Arrive at SPCA of Hancock County from Maryland
If you've been thinking of adopting a cat or kitten, now's the perfect time to visit the SPCA of Hancock County. They have just recently accepted 35 cats and kittens from the Animal Care Shelter for Kent County in Maryland. These cats/kittens are ready for adoption. The 35 cats/kittens were...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
Crafternoon with Mike Duffy – Friday January 27th at Jesup Memorial Library
If you have a child or grandchild in Grades 4 to 8, you're invited to bring them to the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor on Friday, January 27th from 3:15 to 4:15!. The Jesup will be presenting "Crafternoon with Mike Duffy!" You'll be making a surprise craft, with all material provided!
