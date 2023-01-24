Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
dayton.com
Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight
Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
dayton.com
Businesses throughout Dayton area feature Bengals-themed treats
As the Cincinnati Bengals head to the AFC Championship Game, business owners are making sure fans across the Dayton area are ready to celebrate with Bengals-themed food and treats. Theresa Hammons, owner of Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood, told Dayton.com she started carrying Bengals-theme bakery items at the beginning of...
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
Fox 19
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati restaurants and chefs scored big in the semifinalist round of the 2023 James Beard Awards, according to our media partners at the Enqurier. The James Beard Awards are widely considered the Oscars of the restaurant world. It’s no doubt a welcome change for a city with...
dayton.com
Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this
Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade. Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun. The most popular...
Miamisburg Kroger location to celebrate grand opening
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with Kroger leadership, Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, the Miamisburg City Council and the Miamisburg High School Marching Band.
Goodwill Easterseals to hold 23-county hiring event in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals is helping people prepare for and find jobs in the community with a hiring event this Thursday, January 26. According to a release, this hiring event will be looking to staff both full and part-time positions across all Goodwill stores in a 23-county area. Potential applicants should apply online […]
Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices
Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.
dayton.com
COVID-era parks trend continues: ‘People are choosing to go outside more’
Multiple park usage statistics at the state and local levels were higher in 2022 than in pre-COVID 2019. Despite the perception of our ever-increasing phone addictions, more people are getting outside and enjoying fresh air compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio parks saw a jump in the number of...
dayton.com
Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg
Rajun Cajun Grill has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Miamisburg after traveling to different fairs, festivals and pop-ups over the last four years. “What we try to do is make good food and bring people together,” said David R. Vaughn, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Melissa. Usually good food does that, so we figured why not go bigger.”
dayton.com
Dayton-area mixologists to battle it out in March
Miami Valley Restaurant Association announces date for this year’s Battle of the Bartenders. Our region has plenty of bars and restaurants stocked with their fair share of talented bartenders to serve up liquid refreshments with whatever is on the menu. A celebration of local mixologists will return Wednesday, March...
dayton.com
Dayton-area breweries to host winter markets for local vendors
Two breweries in the Dayton area are hosting winter markets for local vendors to sell their goods during the off-season of farmers markets. This endeavor is bolstered by Alli Hicks, owner of Gem City Bakehouse. Hicks told Dayton.com there is a period between the end of holiday markets in December and the start of farmers markets in May or June which is relatively void of markets or pop-ups for vendors.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
dayton.com
Hip-hop stars raise money for Dayton skate parks
It’s uncommon to have international hip-hop artists like Aesop Rock, Blockhead and Lupe Fiasco decide to support a particular set of projects in a small market city in a flyover state. But that’s exactly what has happened with “Pumpkin Seeds,” the collaborative fundraising single raising money for The Collaboratory in Dayton with the goal of completing skateboard parks at Claridge Park and Home Avenue.
One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
WDTN
The Bloody Mary Showdown Is Back
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Who has what it takes to make the Best Bloody Mary in all of Dayton? Find out at the 2023 Bloody Mary Showdown! Lisa Grigsby shared all the juicy details of this event. Happening from noon – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5th at Top...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How To Stop Debt Collection Lawsuit in Dayton, OH
A person living in Dayton, Ohio, can be hit with a debt collection lawsuit at any time. Therefore, one must have a clear understanding of the ways to stop such a lawsuit. While it is common for many debtors to be fearful when they owe others money, there is no good reason for being fearful. Nonetheless, we must stress that the consequences are grievous when a debtor loses the lawsuit and creditors are granted a judgment.
dayton.com
Popular Hamburger Wagon in Miamisburg undergoes renovation
A downtown Miamisburg business with more than a century of savory service recently made some much-needed structural upgrades. Hamburger Wagon owner Jack Sperry owns several wagons, using some of them for private events, fairs and festivals, but the star attraction is a wooden wagon he parks on the side of the Market Square building every day.
