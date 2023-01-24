Two breweries in the Dayton area are hosting winter markets for local vendors to sell their goods during the off-season of farmers markets. This endeavor is bolstered by Alli Hicks, owner of Gem City Bakehouse. Hicks told Dayton.com there is a period between the end of holiday markets in December and the start of farmers markets in May or June which is relatively void of markets or pop-ups for vendors.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO