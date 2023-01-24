ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
CoinDesk

Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country’s approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there’s more to it than asset trading.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
crypto-economy.com

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Booms; SHIB AND BONE Attract Millions of Dollars

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has witnessed an exponential growth over the past couple of months. Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbed more than 19% in the last seven days with whale transaction volume spiking up to 25.06 trillion. Meanwhile, the ecosystem’s BONE token experienced heavy buying pressure ahead of the “Shibarium Public Beta TestNet launch”.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Vs. Banks: Crypto Beats Top Banking Giants In Market Cap Department

Bitcoin continues to push the cryptocurrency industry toward widespread acceptance on a worldwide scale, engaging directly with big traditional entities such as banks. The crypto’s remarkable market capitalization is illustrative of the asset class’ future potential. Bitcoin has been at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry; not only...
CoinTelegraph

UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout

The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
MySanAntonio

Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump

The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
CoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...

