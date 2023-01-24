Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
CoinDesk
Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country’s approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there’s more to it than asset trading.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins
A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
crypto-economy.com
Shiba Inu Ecosystem Booms; SHIB AND BONE Attract Millions of Dollars
The Shiba Inu ecosystem has witnessed an exponential growth over the past couple of months. Shiba Inu (SHIB) climbed more than 19% in the last seven days with whale transaction volume spiking up to 25.06 trillion. Meanwhile, the ecosystem’s BONE token experienced heavy buying pressure ahead of the “Shibarium Public Beta TestNet launch”.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Vs. Banks: Crypto Beats Top Banking Giants In Market Cap Department
Bitcoin continues to push the cryptocurrency industry toward widespread acceptance on a worldwide scale, engaging directly with big traditional entities such as banks. The crypto’s remarkable market capitalization is illustrative of the asset class’ future potential. Bitcoin has been at the vanguard of the cryptocurrency industry; not only...
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
MySanAntonio
Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump
The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Comments / 0