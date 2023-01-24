What went wrong for the Buffalo Bills, and how can they fix it?

This year was supposed to be different. The Buffalo Bills, armed with a rising MVP candidate quarterback and the league’s top defense, were ready to make the leap.

The season began with a 31-10 rout over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. By Week 8, the Bills were 6-1 and stood alone atop the AFC. Josh Allen was averaging more than 350 total yards per game and arguably the league’s most impactful quarterback. 33-year-old Von Miller, $120 million contract in tow, had six sacks and eight tackles for loss to provide the perfect complement to a potent defense. All was well in western New York.

Then came the cracks. Turnovers abounded. A dynamic offense fell prone to bouts of depression. Miller got hurt and Tre’Davious White’s return to the lineup failed to provide the boost Buffalo hoped. Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and made a miraculous recovery, inspiring his teammates while also placing more weight on an already emotionally heavy season.

It fell to pieces in the Divisional Round. The Cincinnati Bengals took an early lead, then bullied the Bills on both sides of the trenches for a too-easy 27-10 win. Buffalo doesn’t have the salary cap space to add an impact veteran like Miller this offseason — in fact, it will have to make some cuts and restructure some contracts to get under the expected $225 million cap this spring. General manager Brandon Beane will once again have a late pick in the draft, a position from which he’s been able to pull starters but not stars over the last five years.

It’s fair to ask: how do the Bills get better from here?

Getting the defense healthy again is step one, even if Buffalo trucked along without its injured starters in 2022

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Some help will come from within. White will have a full offseason of reps to test his surgically repaired knee. Miller will return to the lineup, though how powerful he’ll be after a major injury at age 33 is uncertain. Micah Hyde was set to return from injury for a potential AFC title game showdown but will wait until next season instead.

Despite impressive counting stats, advanced numbers suggest the Bills pretty much chugged on as expected after Miller’s injury. They ranked 10th in expected points added per play (EPA/play) after Week 12 with the future Hall of Famer in the lineup (-0.021). They ranked 10th in EPA/play without him in the eight games that followed (-0.054). Their overall defensive DVOA rank slipped from third in the NFL to … fourth. Buffalo allowed 327 yards per game with Miller in the lineup and 307 without him, even as its points allowed per game rose from 18.1 to 20.7.

That’s a good sign, but that defense is aging and key starters Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer are pending free agents. So are Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips (Dane Jackson is as well, but as a restricted free agent he’ll be easy to retain if Beane prefers). Buffalo is going to need those stars to shine like they had pre-injury to make up for any age-related decline.

Beane’s also going to need to find some inexpensive veteran gems on the open market to pad his depth chart, especially given how brutal the football gods have been to his injured list recently. But unless age comes quickly for this unit it will remain playoff-worthy in 2023, even with minimal high-level tweaks.

Josh Allen needs help

The offense has a longer way to go but more obvious fixes at hand. Buffalo’s flaws in the middle of the offensive line were on full display vs. the Bengals.

Rodger Saffold, shown above getting beaten like a dirty rug, is a free agent. As are Greg Van Roten and David Quessenberry, two fill-in linemen who played at least 33 percent of the team’s snaps this season to middling effect. Upgrading the two spots alongside Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse will be a priority, especially given the late season rise of rookie tailback James Cook (six yards per carry between Weeks 11 and 18) and his subsequent flop in the postseason as the Bills’ blocking broke down (3.1 YPC in two playoff games).

That would benefit Allen significantly. An even bigger boon would be finding a true WR2 to complement Stefon Diggs and take double-teams off his plate. The Bengals bracketed him in Sunday’s game and used their pressure to ensure Allen couldn’t hit him in stride even when open. Gabriel Davis, the team’s second-most targeted player in 2022, torched Miami for 113 yards in the Wild Card round but had only two catches for 34 yards vs. Cincy. This tracks; he had 40 receiving yards or fewer in more than half his games this fall.

Isaiah McKenzie is more of a short-range complementary piece, Khalil Shakir remains a lottery ticket and veteran options like Jamison Crowder, John Brown and Cole Beasley failed to add lasting value. This is how the Bills wound up tied to Odell Beckham Jr. free agency rumors throughout the regular season. They’ll likely wind up in the mix as the former All-Pro continues his path back from the torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl 56.

Again, however, Buffalo’s lack of cap space and needs elsewhere could hamstring the team. Beckham will be an expensive acquisition even with injury concerns thanks to a weak crop of veteran wideouts. The Bills draft spot at No. 28 pushes them out of range for any of 2023’s top prospects without a pricy trade up. Maybe someone like Jaxon Smith-Njigba slides their way, but that opens up a whole other host of questions about how much a rookie would be able to contribute and if they’d have a bigger impact than the uneven Davis.

Buffalo’s window of contention remains open, even if 2022 proved Allen isn’t Patrick Mahomes. His relative lack of support and instinct to put each play on his shoulders ultimately proved fatal in the Divisional Round as another playoff run fell frustratingly short. Finding contributors who can serve as plug-and-play replacements won’t be easy given the team’s age, recent success and limited spending money.

But the Bills have a winning culture and a handful of stars who can not only lure big names to western New York but help get the most out of them. Allen is only 26 years old and hasn’t yet reached the potential of his powers. That defense played well even as starter after starter hit the injured list.

This is all to say the floor for the 2023 Buffalo Bills is very high. We’re just not sure where the ceiling is yet.