ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

What went wrong for the Buffalo Bills, and how can they fix it?

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oONc_0kPHryKc00

This year was supposed to be different. The Buffalo Bills, armed with a rising MVP candidate quarterback and the league’s top defense, were ready to make the leap.

The season began with a 31-10 rout over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. By Week 8, the Bills were 6-1 and stood alone atop the AFC. Josh Allen was averaging more than 350 total yards per game and arguably the league’s most impactful quarterback. 33-year-old Von Miller, $120 million contract in tow, had six sacks and eight tackles for loss to provide the perfect complement to a potent defense. All was well in western New York.

Then came the cracks. Turnovers abounded. A dynamic offense fell prone to bouts of depression. Miller got hurt and Tre’Davious White’s return to the lineup failed to provide the boost Buffalo hoped. Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and made a miraculous recovery, inspiring his teammates while also placing more weight on an already emotionally heavy season.

It fell to pieces in the Divisional Round. The Cincinnati Bengals took an early lead, then bullied the Bills on both sides of the trenches for a too-easy 27-10 win. Buffalo doesn’t have the salary cap space to add an impact veteran like Miller this offseason — in fact, it will have to make some cuts and restructure some contracts to get under the expected $225 million cap this spring. General manager Brandon Beane will once again have a late pick in the draft, a position from which he’s been able to pull starters but not stars over the last five years.

It’s fair to ask: how do the Bills get better from here?

Getting the defense healthy again is step one, even if Buffalo trucked along without its injured starters in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0HDV_0kPHryKc00
Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Some help will come from within. White will have a full offseason of reps to test his surgically repaired knee. Miller will return to the lineup, though how powerful he’ll be after a major injury at age 33 is uncertain. Micah Hyde was set to return from injury for a potential AFC title game showdown but will wait until next season instead.

Despite impressive counting stats, advanced numbers suggest the Bills pretty much chugged on as expected after Miller’s injury. They ranked 10th in expected points added per play (EPA/play) after Week 12 with the future Hall of Famer in the lineup (-0.021). They ranked 10th in EPA/play without him in the eight games that followed (-0.054). Their overall defensive DVOA rank slipped from third in the NFL to … fourth. Buffalo allowed 327 yards per game with Miller in the lineup and 307 without him, even as its points allowed per game rose from 18.1 to 20.7.

That’s a good sign, but that defense is aging and key starters Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer are pending free agents. So are Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips (Dane Jackson is as well, but as a restricted free agent he’ll be easy to retain if Beane prefers). Buffalo is going to need those stars to shine like they had pre-injury to make up for any age-related decline.

Beane’s also going to need to find some inexpensive veteran gems on the open market to pad his depth chart, especially given how brutal the football gods have been to his injured list recently. But unless age comes quickly for this unit it will remain playoff-worthy in 2023, even with minimal high-level tweaks.

Josh Allen needs help

The offense has a longer way to go but more obvious fixes at hand. Buffalo’s flaws in the middle of the offensive line were on full display vs. the Bengals.

Rodger Saffold, shown above getting beaten like a dirty rug, is a free agent. As are Greg Van Roten and David Quessenberry, two fill-in linemen who played at least 33 percent of the team’s snaps this season to middling effect. Upgrading the two spots alongside Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse will be a priority, especially given the late season rise of rookie tailback James Cook (six yards per carry between Weeks 11 and 18) and his subsequent flop in the postseason as the Bills’ blocking broke down (3.1 YPC in two playoff games).

That would benefit Allen significantly. An even bigger boon would be finding a true WR2 to complement Stefon Diggs and take double-teams off his plate. The Bengals bracketed him in Sunday’s game and used their pressure to ensure Allen couldn’t hit him in stride even when open. Gabriel Davis, the team’s second-most targeted player in 2022, torched Miami for 113 yards in the Wild Card round but had only two catches for 34 yards vs. Cincy. This tracks; he had 40 receiving yards or fewer in more than half his games this fall.

Isaiah McKenzie is more of a short-range complementary piece, Khalil Shakir remains a lottery ticket and veteran options like Jamison Crowder, John Brown and Cole Beasley failed to add lasting value. This is how the Bills wound up tied to Odell Beckham Jr. free agency rumors throughout the regular season. They’ll likely wind up in the mix as the former All-Pro continues his path back from the torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl 56.

Again, however, Buffalo’s lack of cap space and needs elsewhere could hamstring the team. Beckham will be an expensive acquisition even with injury concerns thanks to a weak crop of veteran wideouts. The Bills draft spot at No. 28 pushes them out of range for any of 2023’s top prospects without a pricy trade up. Maybe someone like Jaxon Smith-Njigba slides their way, but that opens up a whole other host of questions about how much a rookie would be able to contribute and if they’d have a bigger impact than the uneven Davis.

Buffalo’s window of contention remains open, even if 2022 proved Allen isn’t Patrick Mahomes. His relative lack of support and instinct to put each play on his shoulders ultimately proved fatal in the Divisional Round as another playoff run fell frustratingly short. Finding contributors who can serve as plug-and-play replacements won’t be easy given the team’s age, recent success and limited spending money.

But the Bills have a winning culture and a handful of stars who can not only lure big names to western New York but help get the most out of them. Allen is only 26 years old and hasn’t yet reached the potential of his powers. That defense played well even as starter after starter hit the injured list.

This is all to say the floor for the 2023 Buffalo Bills is very high. We’re just not sure where the ceiling is yet.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
sportszion.com

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House

UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Bengals’ Eli Apple had savage response for Bills' Stefon Diggs

Eli Apple had an absolutely savage response for Stefon Diggs on Monday. Diggs drew negative attention over the way he handled his Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in their AFC Divisional Round game on Sunday. Diggs tried to leave the stadium shortly after the game ended...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jerry Jones sore loser move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night, and it seems like it’s still affecting team owner Jerry Jones. During the season, Jones does a weekly appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan. But following this weekend’s playoff loss, the Cowboys team owner abruptly canceled his appearance this week.
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers hire Frank Reich as HC

The Carolina Panthers have been looking for someone to fix their longstanding offensive woes. So, why not look to the guy who put up the very first points in franchise history?. As announced by the team on Thursday, the Panthers are set to hire Frank Reich as their new head...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers land rare defensive talent in new mock draft

Sometimes when you watch an NFL draft prospect, there is just something that stands out you can’t quite put your finger on but you know they are a special player. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was the last one we saw like that in the draft who we lobbied for the Pittsburgh Steelers to draft. But having missed on Parsons, the Steelers could fix that this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments

The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy