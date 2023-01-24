ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, SC

Operation Warmth collecting cold weather items for Salvation Army in Cherokee Co.

By Christine Scarpelli
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f17jS_0kPHrAde00

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army of Cherokee County is asking the public to donate blankets, hats, mittens, scarves, coats and other cold-weather items for those in need in the community.

Major Lisa Davis with the Cherokee County Salvation Army said on October 2022 a chemical smell closed their thrift store, which meant close to $40,000 was lost.

Since the closure of that store, The Salvation Army has relocated to 601 Colonial Avenue in Gaffney. This is the location if you are in need of a coat.

The need is great so Hamrick’s in Gaffney is hosting the Caring for the Carolinas Operation Warmth donation drive from noon to 6 p..m. inside the store at the front entrance.

Hamrick’s is located at 742 Peachoid Rd, Gaffney, SC 29341

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Green Laundry Lounge: A Modern Laundromat Taking the Hassle Out of Laundry in Greer, SC

What do laundry, coffee, and wifi have to do with each other? You’ll find all three at Green Laundry Lounge in Greer, SC. This modern, eco-friendly laundromat is not what you imagine when you think of the typical laundromat. It’s bright, incredibly clean, modern, and comfortable. They offer a variety of services from self-service to drop-off services, all geared to take the hassle out of laundry day.
GREER, SC
myclintonnews.com

The Hollywild Animal Park

Guest Column — Hollywild. The Love of Zoos and circuses are a part of the Childhood experience and happiness. The love of animals and Living Things have always Forever fascinated the Young and kid at heart. Riding horses, walking your dog, hearing a Pet Parakeet bird, and playing with a Pet hamster have brought out the Child in all of us. Families who take their children to zoos makes the children appreciate all of God’s creation.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police give update on razor blades on gas pump handles in NC

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Forest City Police Department has discovered new information for the public regarding reports of razor blades on gas pump handles. 7NEWS previously reported that police were warning the public after finding razor blades on gas pump handles in Forest City and surrounding areas. Police spoke with the Department of […]
FOREST CITY, NC
WBTV

Burke County staff seeking help to rehabilitate neglected animals

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) -Burke County Animal Services is asking for donations and volunteers to help after the organization took in nearly 90 animals that were involved in a neglect and cruelty case. Kaitlin Settlemyre, the director of Burke County Animal Services, said the former owner of the animals, 54-year-old Julie...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Pet of the Week: Harvey

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Harvey. Harvey is seven weeks old retriever mix. He is expected to get neutered on Jan. 31. Harvey has eight siblings who are also available for adoption. They do vary in color. It costs $195 to […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Plans to build new emergency department at AnMed Health

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate health system is making room for more patients. AnMed Health is moving forward with plans to build a new stand-alone emergency department at its Piedmont Campus. AnMed Health CEO William Kenley said this area is where the health system is seeing a growing...
PIEDMONT, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy