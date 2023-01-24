The Madison Bulldogs Boys Basketball team last night secured their fifth win the last six games, getting a dominating 76-40 victory over Chamberlain. Once the Bulldogs gained the lead early in the game, they never let up, outscoring the Cubs 20-11 in the first quarter. Madison’s 20 first quarter points were more than Chamberlain had in the entire first half, as the Bulldogs took a 43-19 lead into halftime.

MADISON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO