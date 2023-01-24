Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Madison Dominant in Victory Over Chamberlain
The Madison Bulldogs Boys Basketball team last night secured their fifth win the last six games, getting a dominating 76-40 victory over Chamberlain. Once the Bulldogs gained the lead early in the game, they never let up, outscoring the Cubs 20-11 in the first quarter. Madison’s 20 first quarter points were more than Chamberlain had in the entire first half, as the Bulldogs took a 43-19 lead into halftime.
amazingmadison.com
Howard Girls Continues to Win, Getting Victory over MCM
Despite the McCook/Central Montrose Girls Basketball team getting out to the early lead, the Howard Tigers were able to extend their winning streak five with a 51-42 victory over the Fighting Cougars. MCM led Howard 16-10 after the first quarter, but after the Fighting Cougars gave up 15 points in...
amazingmadison.com
Coach Garner Says That “It’s Just Time”
On Monday it was announced that Trojans Men’s Head Basketball Coach Gary Garner will be retiring at the conclusion of this season, and Garner says he has been considering this decision for some time. Garner is currently in his 14 and final season as the head coach of the...
amazingmadison.com
Madison Gymnastics Finishes 7th in Watertown Invite
In the Watertown Gymnastics Invitational the Madison Bulldogs Gymnastics team placed sixth as a team, with one Bulldog receiving a Top 10 All-Around finish. Scores for Madison from the meet was 33.475 in Vault, 31.275 in the Bars, 31.3 in the Balance Beams, and 34.75 in the Floor Exercises for a total score of 130.8.
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Game, Fish, and Parks deems fish pileup in Huron a winterkill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spokesperson for South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks confirmed Tuesday that the pileup of dead fish at the James River dam in Huron this weekend is a sizeable winterkill. Winterkill is the loss of fish due to exposure to winter conditions. Nick...
dakotanewsnow.com
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
moodycountyenterprise.com
New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area
Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and friendly community. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
KELOLAND TV
More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Fazoli’s second location in Sioux Falls has opened at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The restaurant features a drive-thru and a party room. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The owner of The Big Orange Truck is buying Harrisburgers, which closed Dec. 30. Dean Marshall hopes to reopen...
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings man injured in accident near Arlington
A Brookings man is injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened at about 1:00 Sunday afternoon east of Arlington. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a pickup driven by 34-year-old Brady Josephson of Brookings was westbound on 29th Street and an SUV driven by. 65-year-old Richard McKeown of Brookings...
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
KELOLAND TV
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in rollover crash near Tea
TEA, S.D.–One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash two miles southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The vehicle entered the median and rolled.
