Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold
Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
Moment firefighter is carried out of burning Jenners building in Edinburgh
A dramatic video shows a soot-covered firefighter being dragged out of the burning Jenners Building by colleagues. Five firefighters are believed to have been injured in the blaze.
Bin man dies in ‘incident’ with refuge lorry during morning rounds
A bin man has died following an ‘incident’ involving a refuse lorry while collecting rubbish on his morning rounds.Police, fire and ambulance crews raced to the scene on Guild Road, in Foleshill, Coventry, to find the victim in a critical condition at 10am this morning.Despite the efforts of medics, the worker, who was a senior member of the council’s collection team, could not be saved.Coventry City Council said services had been suspended for the rest of the day to protect the welfare of their crew.A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident involving a refuse...
BBC
Firefighter critically injured in Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
A firefighter has been critically injured in a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh. Emergency service crews were sent to the former department store on Rose Street at 11:30 on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it dispatched 22 fire engines to the scene. It said five...
BBC
Coventry bin worker dies while on duty
A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry. The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road...
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Couple missing with newborn baby may have been sleeping rough, police fear
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon last seen on 7 January in east London after buying tent and bedding
Enormous Crocodile Carries Body of Drowned Child Back to His Family
After tragically losing their son in a drowning accident, a family was reunited with his body when a crocodile pulled him back to the surface, gently carrying the boy to an awaiting rescue crew in the water. In the shocking footage, the mammoth reptile carries the body of the 4-year-old...
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Michigan deputy under investigation after mother and her two children froze to death in field
A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan is under investigation over his response to a call about a mother and her children who later froze to death in a field. Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle, nine, and Malik, three, were found dead on Sunday in a field near Pontiac after wandering around the area for three days — the children only wearing sweatshirts and wrapped in bed sheets. Cannady, who police say was suffering a mental health episode, had reportedly ordered her three kids to hide from police and sleep in the field. Her 10-year-old daughter was the only...
Dog Walker Fires at Ferocious Coyotes, Accidentally Shoots a Neighbor’s Window
A close encounter with a pack of vicious coyotes resulted in a terrified dog walker, several shots fired, and one shattered window in an Illinois neighborhood. On Sunday evening (January 8), the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding gunfire in a residential area. Arriving at the scene, Yorkville police met with a homeowner whose window was hit and broken by an “apparent stray bullet,” officials reported.
Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home
A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say
The 78-year-old from Wisconsin was snorkeling in the U.S. Virgin Islands, police said.
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Comments / 0