ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Paramedics say people are getting ill because their homes are so cold

Ambulance crews say they are treating a growing number of patients who are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes. The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months. Scottish Ambulance Service crews say...
The Independent

Bin man dies in ‘incident’ with refuge lorry during morning rounds

A bin man has died following an ‘incident’ involving a refuse lorry while collecting rubbish on his morning rounds.Police, fire and ambulance crews raced to the scene on Guild Road, in Foleshill, Coventry, to find the victim in a critical condition at 10am this morning.Despite the efforts of medics, the worker, who was a senior member of the council’s collection team, could not be saved.Coventry City Council said services had been suspended for the rest of the day to protect the welfare of their crew.A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to an incident involving a refuse...
BBC

Firefighter critically injured in Jenners blaze in Edinburgh

A firefighter has been critically injured in a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh. Emergency service crews were sent to the former department store on Rose Street at 11:30 on Monday. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it dispatched 22 fire engines to the scene. It said five...
BBC

Coventry bin worker dies while on duty

A refuse worker has died while collecting bins in Coventry. The city council said the death happened earlier on Thursday and that it was co-operating with the police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). The senior member of the collection team died during a residential round on Guild Road...
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Vice

A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death

The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Independent

Michigan deputy under investigation after mother and her two children froze to death in field

A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan is under investigation over his response to a call about a mother and her children who later froze to death in a field. Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle, nine, and Malik, three, were found dead on Sunday in a field near Pontiac after wandering around the area for three days — the children only wearing sweatshirts and wrapped in bed sheets. Cannady, who police say was suffering a mental health episode, had reportedly ordered her three kids to hide from police and sleep in the field. Her 10-year-old daughter was the only...
PONTIAC, MI
Outsider.com

Dog Walker Fires at Ferocious Coyotes, Accidentally Shoots a Neighbor’s Window

A close encounter with a pack of vicious coyotes resulted in a terrified dog walker, several shots fired, and one shattered window in an Illinois neighborhood. On Sunday evening (January 8), the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding gunfire in a residential area. Arriving at the scene, Yorkville police met with a homeowner whose window was hit and broken by an “apparent stray bullet,” officials reported.
YORKVILLE, IL
The Independent

Toddler dies after being found inside washing machine in family home

A toddler has died after being found inside the washing machine at her family home, according to reports. Authorities in Paris announced on Friday they were opening an investigation into the three-year-old girl’s death.The prosecutor’s office said she was discovered at a property in northeast Paris on Thursday night, but refused to provide more details or confirm a report in Le Parisien that she was found alive inside the washing machine.The newspaper claimed she was found inside the household appliance by her father and another family member at their home in Paris’ 20th arrondissement. She died in emergency care an...
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy