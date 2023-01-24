'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open

Read full article on original website
"She was pressuring me constantly the whole time" - Pegula opens up on painful Australian Open quarterfinal defeat to Azarenka
Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula said Victoria Azarenka took away her biggest weapon and admitted that it was hard for her to put any pressure on the Belarusian. The third seed suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss to world No.24 Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinal. "Hitting the ball deep, taking it...
Toni Nadal believes Djokovic referring to nephew Nadal in being 'victims' while injured, believes Serbian isn't faking injury
Novak Djokovic vented about the media questioning his injuries while not doing the same for other players and Toni Nadal believes he talked about Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is dealing with a leg injury that makes it painful for him to move at times during the match. He was spotted trying all kinds of things on the court to help alleviate the effects of the injury but it didn't impact his tennis. He's playing as great as ever which made some question the severity of it.
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! The Tennis Star Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae. The tennis player shared a photograph of her sonogram on Twitter and Instagram today, writing, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”. The sonogram was followed by a...
"Definitely I'm not happy about that. I shouldn't have done it" - Tsitsipas expresses remorse after almost hitting ball kid at Australian Open
World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his regret after nearly hitting a ball kid during his quarterfinal match at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open. Tsitsipas advanced to his fourth Australian Open semifinal on Tuesday, January 24. The Greek proved too strong for unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka at Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3 7-6(2) 6-4.
Tommy Paul just did something no American has done at the Australian Open in 14 years
On Tuesday in Melbourne, Tommy Paul did something no American man has done in 14 years at the Australian Open: Advance to the tournament’s men’s singles semifinal round. With the four-set victory over Ben Shelton on Day 10 of the Open, Paul also was able to advance to his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena from 7:30pm. The duo have been near-faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only three sets between them since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Djokovic finally speaks on water bottle puzzle
Novak Djokovic’s mysterious unlabelled water bottles have been the subject of much speculation in recent month – and in the Serbian part of his press conference following his win over Andrey Rublev in the Australian Open quarterfinals (6-1, 6-2, 6-4), he threw a little bit of light on what’s been going on.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Taylor Fritz defends Novak Djokovic but maintains some players ‘stretch the severity of injuries’
Taylor Fritz has backed Novak Djokovic after critics accused the Serbian of “faking” his hamstring injury but the American maintains some players “stretch the severity of injuries.”The nine-time Australian Open champion reacted angrily to doubts surrounding his left hamstring, which has proven an obstacle throughout the tournament in Melbourne. Djokovic has been seen nursing the problem area, while also taking medical timeouts during his second and third-round matches.A more ruthless display against Alex De Minaur in the fourth round, dropping just five games, saw the Serbian media ask him about those sceptical about the severity of his injury.Djokovic said:...
Tennis-Tsitsipas sends cheeky invite to actress Margot Robbie after reaching semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a blockbuster performance to reach the Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday then sent out an invitation to actress Margot Robbie to come and support him.
"Life is too short": Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon to overturn ban for Russian and Belarusian players
Billie Jean King wants to see the ban on Russian and Belarussian players lifted in order for them to return to the competition this year. The former player has voiced her opinion on many things over the years and she's never shied away from tackling a controversial issue as well. Despite getting approval from most Ukrainian players, the vast majority of other players opposed the ban on their Russian and Belarussian colleagues.
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
“There's not just top 20 tough opponents, there's like 150”: Pliskova not shocked by shock upsets at Australian Open
Karolina Pliskova secured a quarter-final at the Austrlaian Open and after her win, she admitted that there are many tough challenges on the WTA tour, not just top players. WTA events traditionally feature many upsets and this year's Australian Open wasn't any different. It's not something tennis fans are surprised by and neither is Karolina Pliskova. The Czech player spoke about the parity of the WTA Tour after booking a spot in the quarter-final. According to her, there are many tough opponents:
Tsitsipas open on struggles making friends on ATP Tour: “I just don’t feel like I relate to a lot of them”
Stefanos Tsitsipas admitted that he doesn't have many friends on the Tennis Tour as he struggles to relate to a lot of them but he would love to change that. Tsitsipas has shown over the years that he has quite a big personality. From the way, he approaches things to his interests which are many. The Greek player was featured in a GQ list of tennis players most likely to take over in the future and in the interview, he opened up about friendships on Tour.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
