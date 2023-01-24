Read full article on original website
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
MotorAuthority
Lucid reveals its electric motor that powers Formula E
Lucid may be best known for its Air luxury electric sedan, but the California company started life as far back as 2007 as a supplier of EV technology to major OEMs under the name Atieva. Despite moving into car production, Lucid hasn't abandoned its supply business and on Wednesday announced...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Range Rover D350 First Drive: This Diesel Delivers
The best Toyota Land Cruiser I ever drove? The V-8 diesel-powered 200 Series VX Sahara I took through crocodile-infested northern Australia 10 years ago. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class I truly lust after? It's not the thundering G63 or even the mad G63 4x42. It's the G400d, the one with Mercedes-Benz's smooth 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel under the hood. And my favorite version of the 2023 Range Rover? If you've picked up on the theme here, you've already said it's the diesel-powered D350. And you're right.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Top Speed
Here's How Tesla Was Always Ready For An EV Price War
For several years now, there have been repeated reports about how Tesla is superior to established car manufacturers in terms of the technologies used in its vehicles. For example, Tesla should be able to react much faster to new standards, such as smart charging or autonomous driving functions, with its models simply because of their design - other manufacturers would first have to design new, specially tailored models for this. But it is not only in this respect that Tesla seems to be ahead of its competitors. After all, the recent drop in prices at the electric car manufacturer is certainly no coincidence, but a planned element of an aggressive pricing policy with which Tesla wants to bring a high number of its models to market even in a difficult market environment. However, this strategy is only possible because Tesla has been working with high margins for years, which it can now use to give its competitors a run for their money in the battle for market share.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Massive Price Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Auto Industry
Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
insideevs.com
New Photo Reveals Tesla Semi's Massive Battery System
Tesla announced today a major new investment plan for its Gigafactory site in Nevada, which will produce new 4680-type cylindrical battery cells and Tesla Semi Class 8 semi truck. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was present at the event and took a tour of the facility, including the current Tesla Semi...
insideevs.com
Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells
General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Get Physical Buttons Via Third-Party Accessory
Tesla’s more affordable cars can finally benefit from a set of physical dials and buttons mounted at the base of the center touchscreen, courtesy of a third-party accessory named Ctrl-Bar. It’s something that might just nudge some potential customers to bite the bullet and go for a new Tesla,...
CNBC
Elon Musk says a Chinese automaker will likely be second to Tesla: 'They work the smartest'
Elon Musk said that a Chinese automaker is likely to be the closest competitor to Tesla, while stressing the company is "winning in China" right now. Tesla has a number of challengers in China in the electric vehicle space, including a slew of start-ups such as Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto. Its biggest rival in China right now is BYD.
Carscoops
Peugeot E-3008 And E-5008 Electric SUVs Confirmed With Up To 434-Mile Range
Peugeot’s next-generation E-3008 electric SUV will be the first model in the Stellantis empire to use the group’s new STLA Medium platform when it is launched in the second half of 2023. The firm confirmed the C-segment compact SUV in its E-Lion Day presentation, revealing that it would...
insideevs.com
Tesla Confirms $3.6B Nevada Investment For Semi, 4680 Cell Production
As indicated by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo in a January 23 speech, Tesla officially unveiled plans to invest $3.6 billion at its Gigafactory Nevada facility during an on-site presentation delivered by CEO Elon Musk yesterday. Tesla's boss announced the company would build two new factories adding 4 million square feet...
Elon Musk Claims a Letter From Cathie Wood Drastically Altered Tesla's Future
The Tesla CEO invokes the name of Ark Investment's Cathie Wood in the lawsuit about a controversial tweet.
insideevs.com
Aptera Does A U-Turn, Says Its Solar EVs Will Get DC Fast Charging
When Aptera announced details about its Launch Edition first production model in a webinar presentation a few days ago, company execs said the solar EV did not need DC fast charging capability, at least not at the moment. Well, it looks like they had a sudden change of mind as...
insideevs.com
Toyota Said To Develop EV-Only Platform Just As CEO Steps Down
Toyota Motor Corporation is reportedly developing an EV-only platform to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of its electric vehicles and cut production costs. Asahi Shimbun, one of Japan's largest and most respectable newspapers, reports that the decision is part of Toyota's plan to start mass-producing EVs as it anticipates a rapid increase in consumer demand for electric vehicles amid steep gasoline price increases.
The Verge
Tesla made more money in 2022 than ever before, but its future still looks rocky
Amid flagging demand, steep price cuts, and ongoing drama surrounding Elon Musk’s stewardship of Twitter, Tesla published its fourth quarter earnings report in which the company said it earned $3.7 billion in net income on $24.3 billion in revenue. That represents a 59 percent increase year over year compared to $2.8 billion in revenue in Q4 2021.
