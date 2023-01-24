Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
New Golf Retail Store Coming Soon To Tanger Outlets
The Tanger Outlets located in Myrtle Beach has announced its very first golf clothing brand. The company of ‘Perry Ellis International’ will soon be apart of the outlets. The retail store will have various selections of items from ‘Perry Ellis International’s’ key brands such as ‘Original Penguin’ by Munsingwear, ‘PGA Tour’, and more!
wfxb.com
New Palmetto Coast Industrial Park To Bring Big Businesses
On Tuesday night, Horry County Council approved the final reading for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park to bring in big businesses. Due to legal reasons, the industrial park was anonymously referred to as “Project Cook”. It was revealed that it’s a four-building industrial park, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures announced they will be moving their operations into one of the buildings.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
wpde.com
Conway family taking a crack at egg farming, saving money with chicken coop
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The rising cost of grocery bills, especially with eggs, may have your feathers ruffled. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said eggs had the largest price increase ever in 2022. The owner of K-Bar Farms located in Socastee said the interest in at-home...
wfxb.com
Greg Rowles Shares Details on World-Class Dinner Theatre Coming to the Grand Strand
Greg Rowles and family hope to offer an entirely unique setting unlike anything Myrtle Beach has seen before. At the future world-class dinner theatre, guests can expect entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom style setting. There are also plans to provide tours, info,...
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Brisk & windy end to the work week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder and drier air continues to intrude into the Carolinas today thanks to the passage of the cold front overnight. The powerful system will bring strong winds today, ushering in colder temperatures for the end of the work week. TODAY. Our high temperature today technically...
WMBF
Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Grand Strand for 56th annual championship cook-off
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to the Grand Strand this September, organizers announced Tuesday. The 56th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC) will take place on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1, 2023, at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. The Beach ‘n Chili Fest...
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
New veterans housing center breaks ground in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Providing Hope VA will soon offer temporary housing for both male and female veterans in its new facility that broke ground Wednesday in Loris. James Arehart, president and founder of Providing Hope, is a veteran who came up with the idea during a difficult time in his life. “Most of them […]
WMBF
Atlantic Beach residents share mixed feelings about proposed ‘Cond-otel’ development
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New development could be on its way to Atlantic Beach after city leaders emphasized the need for growth in the town. A first-of-its-kind hotel and condo building is currently in the planning stage, but some across the community felt it is a coin toss when it comes to the plans.
Diner customer wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads. Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players […]
myhorrynews.com
It happened in Horry: Loris was once a hotspot for growing and selling tobacco
Loris was once a hotspot in Horry County and the state for tobacco growing and sales. Back in the day, the city had several tobacco markets that attracted both farmers and buyers. Before tobacco was a cash crop in the area, the production of turpentine or naval stores was the...
WMBF
Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium. The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center. These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Friday, more rain arrive later this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for a chilly end to the work week ahead of our next storm system this weekend. Expect a frosty start Friday as temperatures dip into the lower 30s to start the day. Full sunshine returns throughout Friday but we’ll remain on the cooler side. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 50s.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach woman’s stocking-stuffer scratch-off lands Powerball jackpot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman turned the small prize from a scratch-off given to her as a Christmas gift into a $150,000 winning Powerball® ticket. “My mom put a $5 ticket in my stocking, and I won a little bit,” she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
WMBF
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach blends their passion for making delicious food with their extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be...
BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
WMBF
Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill shares progress as owner works to reopen after fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People could soon be watching a game or singing karaoke once again at the popular spot Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill. The Surfside Beach staple was heavily damaged after a fire broke out in July. Zach Baker, the owner of Neal & Pam’s,...
