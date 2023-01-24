ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wfxb.com

New Golf Retail Store Coming Soon To Tanger Outlets

The Tanger Outlets located in Myrtle Beach has announced its very first golf clothing brand. The company of ‘Perry Ellis International’ will soon be apart of the outlets. The retail store will have various selections of items from ‘Perry Ellis International’s’ key brands such as ‘Original Penguin’ by Munsingwear, ‘PGA Tour’, and more!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

New Palmetto Coast Industrial Park To Bring Big Businesses

On Tuesday night, Horry County Council approved the final reading for the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park to bring in big businesses. Due to legal reasons, the industrial park was anonymously referred to as “Project Cook”. It was revealed that it’s a four-building industrial park, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures announced they will be moving their operations into one of the buildings.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Brisk & windy end to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder and drier air continues to intrude into the Carolinas today thanks to the passage of the cold front overnight. The powerful system will bring strong winds today, ushering in colder temperatures for the end of the work week. TODAY. Our high temperature today technically...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

New veterans housing center breaks ground in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Providing Hope VA will soon offer temporary housing for both male and female veterans in its new facility that broke ground Wednesday in Loris. James Arehart, president and founder of Providing Hope, is a veteran who came up with the idea during a difficult time in his life. “Most of them […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Diner customer wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach diner customer has become $10,000 richer, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Joe’s Diner By The Airport located at 2895 Fred Nash Boulevard, the release reads. Players should check their tickets, as more than 6,000 players […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Ripley’s welcomes new sloth exhibit Spring 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Late this Spring, “Sloth Valley” comes to Ripley’s Aquarium. The venue will welcome the two-toed sloths in their new habitat along with a brand-new Discovery Center. These super slow, cute creatures move at about .46 feet per second but can reach speeds...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Friday, more rain arrive later this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Looking for a chilly end to the work week ahead of our next storm system this weekend. Expect a frosty start Friday as temperatures dip into the lower 30s to start the day. Full sunshine returns throughout Friday but we’ll remain on the cooler side. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 50s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC

