Monterey Park, CA

What we know about the victims from the Monterey Park shooting

By Emily Mae Czachor, Jordan Freiman
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

At least 11 people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting that shook the city of Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, over the weekend.

The attack took place Saturday night inside a dance studio, where an event was being held to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Police said officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call that reported shots fired at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio at around 10 p.m. PT. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Sunday news conference that those killed included five women and five men; the eleventh victim, described by the Los Angeles County coroner as a woman in her 70s, died at a hospital on Monday.

The names of those killed were released Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office. They were identified as My Nhan, 65; Lilan Li, 63; Xiujuan Yu, 57; Muoi Ung, 67; Hongying Jian, 62; Yu Kao, 72; Chia Yau, 76; Valentino Alvero, 68; Wen Yu, 64; Ming Ma, 72; and Diana Tom, 70. The medical examiner's office provided updated spellings of some victims' names late Tuesday.

In the days after the shooting, a few more details about some of those lost began to emerge.

Xiujuan Yu was a mother of three, including twins.

Valentino Alvero was a U.S. citizen of Filipino descent, the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles said in a statement. Alvero had three grandchildren.

My Nhan loved to dance, her niece told CBS News, and had been looking forward to celebrating the Lunar New Year with her family the next day.

Witnesses have said one of those killed, Ming Wei Ma, was the owner of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Jennifer Liu told CBS News that both of her parents, Nancy and Jeff Liu, were among the victims of the shooting. She said on Twitter that her parents had been "separated in the panic." Nancy Liu, 62, was shot and killed, while Jeff Liu was wounded and taken to the hospital, but he has since been discharged, she said. It was unclear if Nancy Liu was known by another name.

Four of the wounded victims had been taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, the hospital said. One of those patients was the victim who died Monday. Meanwhile, a 73-year-old female was discharged Monday, one victim remained in serious condition as of Monday morning while the other was "recovering," the hospital said.

After the gunman left the scene, the authorities said he drove to another venue called the Lai Lai Ballroom in the city of Alhambra, which is located just a few miles from Monterey Park. Authorities said the suspect entered the Alhambra dance studio with a semiautomatic firearm about 20 or 30 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park, but a man identified as Brandon Tsay wrestled the gun from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3vJq_0kPHqhbi00
A woman and a young girl place flowers at a memorial honoring the 10 people killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Jan. 22, 2023. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The suspected gunman was found dead Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a white van that officials said he had used to leave the scene.

CBS News correspondents Kris Van Cleave and David Begnaud contributed reporting.

