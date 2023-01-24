Bridget Graham and Michael Ortiz are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) January Students of the Month. Graham is a junior from Woodland High School enrolled in the Health Career Certification 1 program. Her instructor chose her as a student of the month due to her hard work and multitasking skills. She feels Graham has a great sense of autonomy that a future healthcare professional will need. Michael Ortiz is with the Firefighter/EMT program and is an adult student from Ponca City. His instructor praises him as a self-starter who works hard to accomplish his goals. He works thoroughly through the skills and shows a willingness to help his classmates. Students of the month are given a Pioneer Tech refill cup and a certificate of achievement. They can fill up their cups with their favorite beverages at no cost for the entire month. For more information about Pioneer Technology Center’s programs and services, call 580-762-8336 or visit their website www.pioneertech.edu. Photo provided.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO