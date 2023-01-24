Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Gundy names Nardo defensive coordinator while elevating Clements, Duffie
Body Jan. 24—Mike Gundy didn’t wait long to fill the Oklahoma State football program’s void at defensive coordinator. Less than two weeks after Derek Mason announced in a statement that he was taking a “sabbatical” and wouldn’t be returning to the program in 2023, Gundy announced Tuesday afternoon that Bryan Nardo will be leading the defense this upcoming fall.
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
Ponca City News
Guy Palmer Clark
Guy Palmer Clark, age 82, of Ponca City, OK, passed to heaven on January 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 109 N 13th St, Ponca City, OK, 74601, with a Committal Service following at Resthaven Memorial Park, 1901 E Hubbard Rd, Ponca City, OK 74604. A reception in memory of Guy will be held afterwards from 3:00 PM 5:00 PM at the Ponca City Country Club, 1101 N Pecan Rd, Ponca City, OK 74606. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Marion Eldon Wright
Marion Eldon Wright, age 87, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away January 23, 2023 at his home in Blackwell, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Blackwell with Deacon Ronnie Porter officiating. Marion was born...
KOCO
Oklahoma community gathers to remember 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma community has gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service is being held for Athena Brownfield at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at...
Ponca City News
Teri Lynne Skinner Round
Teri Lynne Skinner Round, passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Randall Wilburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ponca City News
Ann Maurine Leonard
Ann Maurine Leonard age 69 of Stillwater passed from this life on January 22, 2023 at her home in Stillwater, OK. Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 10, 1953, the daughter of Orel McMillan and Wanda (Nelson) McMillan. She grew up in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She was married to Tom Leonard on May 28, 1998 at the First Baptist Church in Ponca City.
Ponca City News
Dakota James McCauley
Dakota James McCauley was born on July 12, 1991 in Ponca City, OK to Angie and Robin McCauley. He departed this life on January 12, 2023. He lived in Ponca City and Braman, Oklahoma during his life and attended Ponca City grade and middle school. He attended high school in Braman where he received his GED.
Ponca City News
Donald Edward Lockwood
Donald Edward Lockwood, 78, of Ponca City, OK, passed away on January 22, 2023, with his wife, Tudy, at his side. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Carson Krittenbrink officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Ponca City News
City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23
Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
Ponca City News
Stephen Everett Reid
Stephen Everett Reid 75, husband, brother, father, grandfather, Melchizedek Priesthood holder has reunited with his Father in Heaven as well as beloved family members on Friday, January 20, 2023. Leaving those of us behind who loved him to cherish his memory. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery.
Ponca City News
Ponca City Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Feb 4
Body The 18th Annual Ponca City Father Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Marland Mansion. This event is open to all girls ages 13 and under and their fathers and/or father-figures. Due to the overwhelming attendance at this event, it will once again be split into three sessions. Session 1 is from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, suggested ages Kindergarten & below; Session 2 is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, suggested ages are 1st thru 2nd grade; and Session 3 is from 8 pm to 9:30 pm, 3rd –7th grade. All ages are just suggestions. You may choose from any session. Tickets are $20 each.
Ponca City News
Happenings
NOC TONKAWA CALENDAR Jan. 27: Final Day to Drop Courses with Full Refund Jan. 27: Home Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. SW Christian JV, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Away Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. Western, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Free Lunch, BCM, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Feb....
okcfox.com
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
Ponca City News
Myra Ann Stuemky
Myra Ann Stuemky, 78, met her Heavenly Father surrounded by family in her home on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Newkirk, OK. Myra was born on August 16, 1944 to Marvin and Beulah (Baker) Walker in Ponca City, OK. Myra grew up with the love of her life, Robert Stuemky,...
KOCO
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
Ponca City News
S’Mac Down Mac ’n Cheese Cookoff at PTC on Jan. 28
Bridget Graham and Michael Ortiz are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) January Students of the Month. Graham is a junior from Woodland High School enrolled in the Health Career Certification 1 program. Her instructor chose her as a student of the month due to her hard work and multitasking skills. She feels Graham has a great sense of autonomy that a future healthcare professional will need. Michael Ortiz is with the Firefighter/EMT program and is an adult student from Ponca City. His instructor praises him as a self-starter who works hard to accomplish his goals. He works thoroughly through the skills and shows a willingness to help his classmates. Students of the month are given a Pioneer Tech refill cup and a certificate of achievement. They can fill up their cups with their favorite beverages at no cost for the entire month. For more information about Pioneer Technology Center’s programs and services, call 580-762-8336 or visit their website www.pioneertech.edu. Photo provided.
dallasexpress.com
Suit Alleges OSU Violates First Amendment
Oklahoma State University (OSU) is facing a lawsuit for allegedly suppressing or punishing students for constitutionally protected speech concerning political and social issues, violating students’ First and Fourteenth Amendments rights. The legal group Speech First filed the lawsuit against the university last week in the U.S. District Court for...
Ponca City News
Candidate filing begins for municipal offices in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa
Body Candidates interested in filing for office in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023. Carol Leaming, Secretary of the Kay County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City Animal Control achieves no kill threshold
PONCA CITY — City Manager Craig Stephenson addressed city commissioners Monday night during the regular board meeting about the number of animals released from animal control in 2022. Stephenson shared the 2022 year end results for Animal Control at the Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility. “They are good,”...
