2023 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list
Months of film festivals, red carpets, and predictions have all led to the moment the Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday morning. Announced by actors Allison Williams (M3GAN) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), ABC's televised rollout turned high-profile contenders into Oscar nominees, following a contentious race that included everything from prestige gems (Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, The Fabelmans) and major blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water) to late-breaking international dramas like All Quiet on the Western Front.
2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is — Wait for It — the Academy
On Tuesday morning, seven years after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last announced its Oscar nominations in front of press and publicists (that announcement turned out to be the second consecutive one without any Black acting nominees, aka #OscarsSoWhite), the in-person gathering returned to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. And this time, Academy insiders, less than a year removed from “The Slap” Oscars telecast and its near record-low ratings, must have been very happy that they had an audience for an announcement that yielded some promising news for the organization and its 95th Oscars ceremony. The nominations have set...
2023 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Andrea Riseborough, 'Nope,' Tom Cruise
As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.
2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
Oscar nominations predictions: Our official odds in all 23 categories
The 95th Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023 at 5:30 am PT. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will reveal the Oscar nominees as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. But who will make the cut? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 23 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold...
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Supporting Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with Best Picture favourites Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin well-represented. For the former, Ke Huy Quan caps...
2023 Academy Awards: Here are the Oscar nominations
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday the nominees for this year's Oscars. The winners will be announced on March 12.
Paul Mescal Is the Biggest Oscars Surprise as He Snags a Best Actor Nom For "Aftersun"
The 2023 Oscar nominations included a pretty major surprise: Paul Mescal is a best actor nominee! The Irish actor got the nod for his incredible work in "Aftersun," released by A24 in 2022. He's the only nomination for the film, in which Mescal stars as a former teen dad who's struggling to connect with his preteen daughter and himself, told through the eyes of that daughter (played by Frankie Corio as a child and Celia Rowlson-Hall). It's based on the experiences of the film's writer and director Charlotte Wells, who made her directorial debut with the film.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
2023 Oscar nominations include nods for Oregon-connected movies ‘Tár,’ and ‘Pinocchio’
Nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced this morning, and among those honored, two films with Oregon connections received recognition. Former Portlander Todd Field’s “Tár,” a striking study of a female composer and conductor, and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which was largely made in Portland, both earned 2023 Oscar nods.
2023 Oscar nominations by film: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ leads with 11
When the 95th Academy Award nominations were revealed on January 23, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” emerged as the leader of the pack with a total of 11 bids. It landed almost everywhere we thought it would (except Best Sound) and even surprised us by receiving notices for its costume design, score, and original song “This is a Life.” Over the last decade, Oscar nominations leaders have ultimately pulled off an average of three wins apiece, but only two – “Birdman” (2015) and “The Shape of Water” (2018) – have snagged the elusive Best Picture prize. The last two most-recognized films,...
WGTC’s 2023 Oscar nomination predictions
The Oscar nominations are just around the corner and kick off at least two months of speculation, campaigning, and Discourse online. Although we’re in the thick of Awards Season, with the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards behind us, the crown jewel of awards recognition is yet to come. In a year so rich with possibilities, the potential honorees seem endless — but there can only be a handful that make it to the nominee spot. Here are some predictions on who could snag nominations for the biggest night in movies:
Regal to Screen All 10 Best Picture Nominees, Including Netflix Movies
Like they've done for the past few years, Regal Cinemas are set to screen the Best Picture nominees at a discounted rate ahead of this year's Oscars. There's one big change this time though which is that the chain will have all of the nominees available to watch, including a Netflix movie. In years past movies like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank wouldn't be included in this mini-film festival that the chain showcases every year, but Netflix allowing All Quiet on the Western Front to be a part of the group this year shows a distinct change in philosophy from the streamer.
