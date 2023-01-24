Read full article on original website
Mercer County Preparing For Reassessment
Neighboring Mercer County is about to undergo a reassessment of property values. Their board of commissioners voted to seek proposals for reassessment services to more than 60,000 property parcels. It would be the first time in over 50 years the county has reassessed property values. Advocates of the move say...
Work Continues On Senior High; Late March Completion Expected
Even though weather conditions are less than ideal, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
Butler School District Seeking Theme For Northwest
Butler Area School District is looking for input as they continue to create unique themes for each of their elementary schools. District administrators have designated Northwest Elementary with the theme of Wonders of Work beginning this fall. This theme focuses on introducing students to various careers while helping students to explore aspirations and fields of study.
Chamber Readying For Another Friday Coffee Club
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. The Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club is in southern Butler County Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Cranberry branch of Huntington Bank. Participants will have the chance to...
PennDOT Preparing For Wintry Weather; Restrictions In Place
PennDOT says they’re prepared for the wintry weather that’s in store for this morning. Crews say they spent the overnight pre-treating roads and keeping track of when the snow will fall. The local PennDOT office brought in an assistant maintenance manager to help with operations through the morning...
Speaker Rozzi Going On State Listening Tour
Pennsylvania’s speaker of the house will be making a stop in Pittsburgh tomorrow as he embarks on a statewide listening tour. Rep. Mark Rozzi says Harrisburg is broken and that he wants to get input from the public on what needs to be done to break the partisan gridlock.
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
Moraine Hosting Job Fair
Those looking for employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair at a local park. This event is taking place at Moraine’s State Park Region 2 Office in Prospect Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. Positions to be filled by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources...
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The post Butler and Knoch on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
Counselors Available At Slippery Rock Following Death Of Student In Crash
Counselors have been made available to students at Slippery Rock High School following the death of one of their students in an accident. Police have not released the identity of a 15-year-old boy who died in the one vehicle crash Sunday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Route...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snowy Weather Expected
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler County for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to arrive just after 3 a.m. and it could pack a powerful punch. Right now, meteorologists predict that the Route 422 corridor will serve as a separation line. Anywhere...
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
Basketball scores from Tuesday/Butler falls to Hampton
–Hampton-83 Butler-70. Donovan Carney led the Golden Tornado with 25 points. Braylon Littlejohn added 20. –Kiski Area-69 Knoch-38. Teagen Finucan led the Knights with 15 points. –Freeport-76 East Allegheny-56. Gavin Croney led the Yellow Jackets with 18. –Mars-73 Montour-67. –Grove City-58 Greenville-50. –Hickory-62 Slippery Rock-50. Girls Basketball:. –Karns City-38 Keystone-33...
No One Injured In I-79 Rollover Crash
Police are providing more information about a rollover crash on I-79 Monday morning. The one car crash happened just after 9 a.m. in the northbound lane of I-79 in Cranberry Township. Police say 20-year-old Julia Lewis of Pittsburgh lost control of her vehicle and went off the highway. Her car...
Maridon Museum Hosting Chinese New Year Party
There’s still time to join a local museum for a special celebration next week. The Maridon Museum on North McKean Street in Butler City will celebrate Chinese New Year with a gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 3rd. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided. Those attending...
