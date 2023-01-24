ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

5 Consumer Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwSGc_0kPHpwda00

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG

  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $15.66 .
  • RSI Value: 28.72
  • CHGG Price Action: Shares of Chegg gained 2.1% to settle at $20.99 on Monday and lost 1.1% in after-hours trading.

Yunji Inc. YJ

  • Yunji recently announced receipt of Nasdaq non-compliance notice. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.56.
  • RSI Value: 29.92
  • YJ Price Action: Shares of Yunji fell 0.3% to close at $0.5842 on Monday and lost 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. SYPR

  • Sypris Solutions, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.10 per share. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.71.
  • RSI Value: 27.39
  • SYPR Price Action: Shares of Sypris Solutions fell 3.4% to close at $1.8650 on Monday and added 1.9% in after-hours trading.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU

  • China Liberal Education, during November, posted H1 earnings of $0.09 per share. The company’s 52-week low is $0.54.
  • RSI Value: 23.04
  • CLEU Price Action: Shares of China Liberal Education fell 6.3% to close at $0.7778 on Monday and added 3.8% in after-hours trading.

Vitru Limited VTRU

  • Vitru, during November, announced price adjustment of business combination with UniCesumar. The company has a 52-week low of $12.53.
  • RSI Value: 25.95
  • VTRU Price Action: Shares of Vitru fell 12.1% to close at $20.40 on Monday and added 2% in after-hours trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyst Touts His 3 Stocks That Could Jump 19%-56%

As the market continues to fluctuate and uncertainty looms, many investors are questioning where to put their money. Analyst Gianni Di Poce highlighted three stocks in his weekly “Benzinga Pro Insider Report” with major upside potential in the short term. With a high valuation, indicating high demand for...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Entrepreneur

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20

The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Benzinga

FBI Confirms North Korean Group 'Lazarus' Responsible For $100M Harmony Hack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that North Korean cybercrime group "Lazarus Group" is responsible for last year's massive $100 million breach of Harmony Protocol. What Happened: According to a press release by FBI, six months after the initial heist, over $60 million worth of stolen Ethereum ETH/USD...
Benzinga

Putin Allies Reportedly Admitted To Making 'Mistakes' And Were 'Worried' In Light Of Ukrainian Military Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin faced growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continued for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
Benzinga

$2M Bet On This Financial Services Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy