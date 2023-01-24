5 Consumer Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG

KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $15.66 .

RSI Value: 28.72

28.72 CHGG Price Action: Shares of Chegg gained 2.1% to settle at $20.99 on Monday and lost 1.1% in after-hours trading.

Yunji Inc. YJ

Yunji recently announced receipt of Nasdaq non-compliance notice. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $0.56.

RSI Value: 29.92

29.92 YJ Price Action: Shares of Yunji fell 0.3% to close at $0.5842 on Monday and lost 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. SYPR

Sypris Solutions, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.10 per share. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $1.71.

RSI Value: 27.39

27.39 SYPR Price Action: Shares of Sypris Solutions fell 3.4% to close at $1.8650 on Monday and added 1.9% in after-hours trading.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU

China Liberal Education, during November, posted H1 earnings of $0.09 per share. The company’s 52-week low is $0.54.

RSI Value: 23.04

23.04 CLEU Price Action: Shares of China Liberal Education fell 6.3% to close at $0.7778 on Monday and added 3.8% in after-hours trading.

Vitru Limited VTRU