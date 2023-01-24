Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident
A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Dispatchers say Greenwood Drive is shut down in between Route 422 and Benbrook Road. Crews on scene say a small generator...
Teen Identified In Fatal Slippery Rock Crash
The student who died in a vehicle crash over the weekend in Slippery Rock has been identified. 15-year-old Colton Drushel died from injuries sustained in the crash that happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Route 8 and Kiester Road. Drushel was a sophomore at Slippery Rock High School, with...
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe
A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
Butler and Knoch on-air tonight
The Knoch Knights travel to Kiski in a non-section match-up tonight. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 7:15pm. Butler will host Hampton tonight for a non-section match-up. Tip-off is 7:30pm. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 7:20pm. The post Butler and Knoch on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
Crews Work To Fix Water Line Break Near Butler/Center Townships
Some local residents are dealing with a loss of water service as a result of a water line break. According to a representative of Pennsylvania American Water, an eight inch water main broke Monday afternoon along Route 8 North. Approximately 10 customers in the area of the Clearview Mall have...
Tourism Expands The Coffee Connection
Butler County Tourism is expanding their local coffee trail as more shops open in the area. The bureau announced their Coffee Connection has added five more coffee shops to the self-guided tour. That now brings the membership up to 16 locations. The newest five are: Maxine’s Coffee in Cranberry, Rooster’s...
PennDOT Preparing For Wintry Weather; Restrictions In Place
PennDOT says they’re prepared for the wintry weather that’s in store for this morning. Crews say they spent the overnight pre-treating roads and keeping track of when the snow will fall. The local PennDOT office brought in an assistant maintenance manager to help with operations through the morning...
Butler School District Seeking Theme For Northwest
Butler Area School District is looking for input as they continue to create unique themes for each of their elementary schools. District administrators have designated Northwest Elementary with the theme of Wonders of Work beginning this fall. This theme focuses on introducing students to various careers while helping students to explore aspirations and fields of study.
NWS Warns Of Possible Snow Squalls
The National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of snow squalls developing later today. Temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark, but there is the potential for snow bands or squalls to happen in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Butler County could see...
Work Continues On Senior High; Late March Completion Expected
Even though weather conditions are less than ideal, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
Maestro Kraemer Looks Back On Symphony Career
The longtime leader of Butler County Symphony is looking back fondly on his time as the conductor. We reported last week that Maestro Matthew Kraemer was taking a new position as the music director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. We recently spoke with Kraemer, who said he appreciated the collaborative...
Speaker Rozzi Going On State Listening Tour
Pennsylvania’s speaker of the house will be making a stop in Pittsburgh tomorrow as he embarks on a statewide listening tour. Rep. Mark Rozzi says Harrisburg is broken and that he wants to get input from the public on what needs to be done to break the partisan gridlock.
Moraine Hosting Job Fair
Those looking for employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair at a local park. This event is taking place at Moraine’s State Park Region 2 Office in Prospect Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. Positions to be filled by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources...
Maridon Museum Hosting Chinese New Year Party
There’s still time to join a local museum for a special celebration next week. The Maridon Museum on North McKean Street in Butler City will celebrate Chinese New Year with a gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, February 3rd. Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided. Those attending...
Butler Superintendent Warns Of Tough Upcoming Budget
The Butler Area School Board took a first preliminary look Monday at anticipated budget figures for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian White outlined some of the projected numbers for next year- including substantial increases in the cost of utilities and fuel along with a 15 to 18% increase in health care.
New Scholarship To Benefit Butler County Youth Leadership Program
A new scholarship program is giving another opportunity for local high school seniors to earn aid for college. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce announced they have partnered with Green Cabbage, a spend analytics company based in Cranberry Township, to develop the new scholarship. It will be awarded to four...
