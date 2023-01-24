Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Homelessness is now a public health emergency in Pittsburgh.City Council greenlighted legislation asking that the mayor, the city housing authority and other departments find long- and short-term solutions to the ongoing problem. Council asked for the proposals to be submitted within two weeks.It comes after the city opened the Second Avenues Commons and tore down two encampments. Data from the Department of Human Services found that there were 880 people experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County last winter.
