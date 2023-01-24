ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ Likely To Take Action Against Google For Influencing Online Ad Market

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
  • The U.S. Justice Department prepared to slap a lawsuit on Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google by January 24 regarding its dominance over the digital advertising market.
  • The DOJ will likely file the case in federal court before the end of the week, Bloomberg reports.
  • The lawsuit will mark the DOJ’s second monopoly case against the most influential player commanding the $278.6 billion U.S. digital-ad market and the $626.86 billion global digital ad market.
  • The lawsuit would also mark the fifth major case in the U.S. challenging the company’s business practices.
  • State attorneys general have filed three separate antitrust suits against Google for allegedly dominating the markets for online search, advertising technology, and apps on the Android mobile platform.
  • Google argued that the market for online advertising is crowded and competitive with players like Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Meta Platforms Inc META, and Microsoft Corp MSFT.
  • The DOJ’s scrutiny of Google’s control of the ad tech market goes back to the Trump administration.
  • Meta created a Variance Reduction System (VRS) to help advance the equitable distribution of Facebook ads under a settlement with the DOJ.
  • After more than a year of collaboration with the DOJ, Meta launched the VRS in the U.S. for housing ads.
  • Over the coming year, Meta will extend its use to U.S. employment and credit ads.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 1.21% at $99.98 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

