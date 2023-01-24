Read full article on original website
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Pennsylvania House elects Democrat as speaker, who in turn changes to independent
(The Center Square) – After delays, motions to adjourn, and much uncertainty, the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives chose Democrat Mark Rozzi of Berks County as Speaker of the House. Rozzi won 115 votes against Republican Carl Metzger of Somerset County, who received 85 votes. In his acceptance speech, Rozzi dropped another bombshell: He would become an independent, not caucusing with Democrats or Republicans as speaker. ...
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
Major Candidate Jumps Into Race To Take On Vulnerable Democrat
We remain 22 months out from the next major election where individuals from around the United States will go to the polls to cast their vote for President, members of Congress, and other electing officials in their local communities. That being said, many people have begun to announce their plans for offices they will run for in that election.
GOP Rankings: The Republicans most likely to be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee
Former President Trump is already in the race. Other major contenders are openly contemplating bids. And speculation is swirling around big names who have so far kept their intentions quiet, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Republicans messed up by boycotting the January 6 committee. Democrats vow not to make the same mistake.
After the GOP move to boycott the Jan. 6 panel was widely seen as a tactical error, Democrats have vowed to seat members on all new select committees.
Trump advisors are shocked that they can't get Republicans to show up to his events, NYT reporter says
Donald Trump's campaign for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination has gotten off to a shaky start, with former allies declining to back him.
‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’
The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Washington Examiner
Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Democrats sidestep on Kyrsten Sinema challenger as Republicans wish she’d join the GOP ranks
Democratic disconfort was on display as senators kept mum on Representative Ruben Gallego’s decision to run against Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, despite her defection from the party last month. On the other side of the aisle, while Ms Sinema has refused to join the Republican Party, many of her GOP colleagues wish she would change her mind, given her friendliness with many of the members. Senator Mitt Romney worked closely with Ms Sinema throughout the first two years of the Biden administration. The two were lead negotiators on the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Utah Republican was...
newsnationnow.com
GOP rep: Pennsylvanians got ‘snookered’ by speaker deal
(NewsNation) — A bipartisan compromise to solve a major political crisis in Pennsylvania may be crumbling. Both sides had declared they were the majority in the Pennsylvania House, so they agreed on a moderate Democrat, Rep. Mark Rozzi, to serve as House speaker. Republican Rep. Jim Gregory, who nominated...
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
Washington Examiner
Mirror, mirror: White House flings Republican attacks back at GOP
The White House has been lashing out at Republicans lately on issues such as immigration, crime, transportation, and the economy — the very issues on which the Biden administration has been attacked itself. As President Joe Biden's team prepares for a debt ceiling fight in the weeks ahead, press...
Splits emerge as U.S. House Republicans demand Biden negotiate on debt limit
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives are divided over how hard a line to take on the debt ceiling, but were united on Wednesday in demanding that Democratic President Joe Biden agree to negotiate on spending as part of any deal.
