Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
overtimeheroics.net
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Sporting News
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
msn.com
NATO Countries Are Giving Ukraine Hundreds Of Their Old Howitzers—and Replacing Them With South Korea’s Excellent K-9
NATO’s eastern and northern members have been at the center of the alliance’s effort to reequip the Ukrainian army with new and better artillery. And there’s a secret ally in this artillery coalition: South Korea, whose own K-9 self-propelled howitzer is replacing older guns in the arsenals of many NATO countries—and freeing up those guns for onward delivery to Ukraine.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Should Brazil break with tradition and hire a European coach to win elusive sixth World Cup?
All five of Brazil's World Cup titles have been won by a native coach. Should the team look beyond their borders to break a two-decade drought?
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Poland appoint former Portugal boss Fernando Santos as their new coach
Michniewicz left at the end of December after the FA decided not to renew his contract after he had guided the team to their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in 36 years.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
TravelPulse
Eurobound Introduces New Portugal Packages
With interest in Portugal continuing to surge, Eurobound has introduced several custom itineraries to sate demand. “Our Portugal itineraries were up in 2022, and the trend is continuing,” said Eurobound President Brigitte Armand. Collette Introduces New 'Flavors of Portugal and Spain'... One of the new itineraries is a 12-night...
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the firing of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
chatsports.com
Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City
Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
msn.com
Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the draw was made Wednesday. The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. In...
Exclusive-JPMorgan looking to finance Italy's Serie A for up to 1 billion euros -sources
MILAN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has written to Italy's top soccer league to express a preliminary interest in supporting the development of Serie A's media business, three people close to the matter said.
Leeds hires Marsch compatriot Armas as assistant coach
Leeds has added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina makes USMNT debut with wondersave; Andrey Santos stars for Brazil U20
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was let down by some desperately poor defending in his senior international debut for the US Men’s National Team, who lost 2-1 last night to Serbia in a friendly. Both sides were fielding B-, if not C-teams in this non-FIFA-mandated national team break, with the US...
