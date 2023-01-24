Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Meta Stock When Donald Trump Was Kicked Off Facebook, You'd Have This Much Now
Former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for President of the United States for a third time on Nov. 15, 2022. This time around, Trump could have fewer places to connect with supporters on account of his being banned from several major social media platforms. While Trump has...
Fox News crushes CNN, MSNBC viewership as Don Lemon’s morning show has worst week since launch
Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers from Jan. 16-22, marking the only basic cable channel to crack the one-million viewers during a week that saw MSNBC and CNN struggle.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
AOL Corp
How Much Is Jeff Bezos Worth?
Jeff Bezos is an American businessperson, entrepreneur, philanthropist, media mogul and citizen astronaut who is the mastermind and former CEO/president of retail juggernaut Amazon. Find: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. Take Our Poll: How Do You Think the Economy Will Perform in 2023?. As Bezos...
Why Newsmax Was Dropped by DirecTV
The two sides are offering competing narratives: either they simply failed to agree on a new contract or Newsmax is the latest scalp in the culture wars.
Elon Musk says Twitter now has 2,300 'active, working employees' – and just 10 are from his other companies
Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in late October, he's laid off thousands of workers and brought in reinforcements from Tesla and SpaceX to assist.
nexttv.com
DirecTV Adds New Conservative Channel The First to Lineup
After raising Republican ire by dropping right-wing news channel Newsmax, DirecTV announced that it is adding The First, described as a conservative-appeal commentary channel, to its DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse TV services. DirecTV said it has made a multiyear commitment to carry the channel, which will be provided free...
AOL Corp
Twitter's landlord sues after Elon Musk allegedly stops paying millions in rent at SF headquarters
Twitter's landlord in SF accused the company of skipping out on rent since December. The rent amounted to roughly $3.4 million each month in December and January. It's the latest landlord scuffle for Twitter, which was sued in the UK by King Charles III's firm. The landlord of Twitter's headquarters...
Donald Trump Threatens to Drop ‘All Association’ With AT&T After DirecTV Cuts Newsmax: ‘Big Blow to the Republican Party’
Former president Donald Trump threatened to drop “all association” with AT&T and DirecTV on Thursday after the satellite service dropped the conservative news channel earlier this week. “This disgusting move comes after ‘de-platforming’ OAN last year,” Trump railed on his Truth Social platform in the early morning....
DirecTV About to Drop Right Wing News Channel
A dispute over carriage fees could see the programming dropped this week.
Meta announces Trump to be reinstated on Facebook, Instagram platforms
Former President Trump's suspension on Facebook and Instagram will be lifted "in the coming weeks," according to a blog post from Facebook.
NBC News boss can prove she’s more than a ‘figurehead’ by revealing truth behind retracted Paul Pelosi report
Incoming NBC News boss Rebecca Blumenstein has a chance to provide transparency about Miguel Almaguer’s infamous Paul Pelosi report was retracted by the previous regime.
Elon Musk finally met the superfan who camped outside Twitter's headquarters for months hoping to hug him
Fidias Panayiotou camped outside Twitter's headquarters every day for weeks to get a hug from its CEO, Elon Musk.
Wrestle Zone
Donald Trump Has Discussed Using WWE Style Campaign Video To Mark Return To Twitter
Donald Trump has considered using a wrestling connection to signify his return to Twitter later this year. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, former United States President Donald Trump is making plans to return to major social media platforms later this year. Trump is planning on returning to Twitter and Facebook, which would also mean he would not re-sign a social media exclusivity term with Truth Social. The agreement stated that Trump would be required to post all social media communications to Truth Social before being allowed to share his content on other platforms six hours later. Trump’s exclusivity agreement is set to expire in June 2023 and sources claim Trump doesn’t see a need to extend the deal.
What Elon Musk's Twitter Files have uncovered about the tech giant so far
In the 15 installment of the Twitter Files, Elon Musk invited independent writers to report on various controversies based on the company's internal archives.
‘Law & Order’ shows: How to watch for free (1/26/23)
WATCH FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial) “Law & Order” Season 22 Episode 12, “Almost Famous,” will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. In this episode, “after a teenager is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw discover what lengths...
Washington Post lays off 20 newsroom employees, shuts down gaming section
The Washington Post on Tuesday became the latest media company to conduct layoffs, cutting 20 roles in a move that publisher Fred Ryan had indicated last month the newspaper would take in early 2023.
Donald Trump Calls Newsmax Removal 'Disgusting' as He Loses Key Audience
The conservative news channel, which broadcasts the former president's political rallies live, has been removed from DirecTV over a pay dispute.
