Donald Trump has considered using a wrestling connection to signify his return to Twitter later this year. According to a new report from Rolling Stone, former United States President Donald Trump is making plans to return to major social media platforms later this year. Trump is planning on returning to Twitter and Facebook, which would also mean he would not re-sign a social media exclusivity term with Truth Social. The agreement stated that Trump would be required to post all social media communications to Truth Social before being allowed to share his content on other platforms six hours later. Trump’s exclusivity agreement is set to expire in June 2023 and sources claim Trump doesn’t see a need to extend the deal.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO