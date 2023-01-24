ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a low light monster

By Jon Mundy
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V69H7_0kPHoQld00

Evidence has emerged to suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera could be an absolute monster in low light.

We’ve received countless leaks and tips as to the specifications and capabilities of the forthcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra, from sources both official and unofficial.

There’s a smattering of both for this latest claim, which is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera system is going to be a serious low light contender. First let’s tackle the official part of the story. Samsung itself has posted the following 14-second teaser video to its YouTube account:

The video shows an emerging moon, eventually overlaid by the stylised word ‘Mooon’, with the Os replaced by the Galaxy S23’s three camera modules. The video closes with the words ‘Epic nights are coming’.

This would seem to be a clear indicator that the Galaxy S23 series is going to have elevated night shooting potential, and quite possibly an algorithm to handle moon shots.

As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra specifically, alleged night shots taken directly from the phone have cropped up online, courtesy of Twitter user Edwards Urbina (via Android Headlines).

Sure enough, these images seem to show a camera system that excels at capturing heavenly bodies, and extremely dark scenes in general. The Twitterer posts a series of comparative shots of dark scenes in both Normal and Night mode, showcasing the heavy lifting being done by Samsung’s algorithms.

Naturally, Twitter’s heavy compression doesn’t make for a great way to review a camera’s shooting capabilities, but it does offer a hint of something special.

Rest assured we’ll be putting the entire Galaxy S23 range through its photographic paces after it’s announced on February 1.

