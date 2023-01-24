Read full article on original website
See Heidi Klum’s See-Through Lace Outfit That’s Making ‘AGT: All Stars’ Fans Go Wild
Heidi Klum's modeling skills certainly translate well to the red carpet. Back in November, the America's Got Talent judge attended the Disney+ premiere of Elton John's Farewell, Yellow Brick Road documentary in Los Angeles, California. As a multi-hyphenate supermodel, it's no surprise that she took the red carpet by storm with her latest ensemble.
AOL Corp
'AGT: All-Stars' couple Power Duo confesses crush on live TV: 'He didn’t know that I loved him first'
There have been a few talent-competition couples whose onstage declarations of love have made for pure TV gold. There was that moment on American Idol Season 16 when winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson announced that they were an item, or that time when Season 5 AmericanIdol finalist Ace Young got down on one knee and proposed to another Idol alumnus, Diana DeGarmo, on a live Idol finale. And of course, there's power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's blossoming romance on the set of The Voice.
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 30? Peter Rosalita, Mandy Harvey …
Episode 5 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 30 on NBC, with the fifth set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the judges’ Golden Buzzer (which will be a group decision in Week 5) and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans (whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode). That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the...
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
NME
Simon Cowell being sued by former ‘X Factor’ contestant Katie Waissel over duty of care
Simon Cowell is being sued by former X Factor contestant Katie Waissel over an alleged breach of duty of care while she was on the series. Waissel took part in the 2010 series of the show alongside One Direction, and finished seventh overall. In 2021, the musician revealed that she...
‘The Bachelor’ 2023: Who Won America’s First Impression Rose?
Zach Shallcross takes the lead for 'The Bachelor' 2023. Here's who viewers voted to win the first impression rose during the 'After the Final Rose' special.
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
The Masked Singer US season 9: release date, panelists, everything we know about the celebrity singing competition
It's time for The Masked Singer season 9. Here's everything we know about the US version of the reality singing competition featuring masked celebrities.
RuPaul and His Husband, Georges LeBar, Met and Fell in Love on the Dance Floor
Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard of RuPaul Charles. The legendary drag queen and model is best known for producing, hosting, and judging the wildly popular reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, we could go on and on about the 62-year-old television personality's career and innumerable achievements, but we want to shift gears and take a peek inside his personal life.
GMA fans concerned as injured host Lara Spencer returns in shocking footwear & has trouble navigating set in new video
GMA fans have been left feeling even more concerned about Lara Spencer after spotting the injured host’s unusual footwear on Thursday. On top of the TV personality’s shocking attire, Lara has only added to fan worries by revealing how she’s getting around set in a new behind-the-scenes video.
toofab.com
Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Plotting Return to Music, Writing and Producing New Songs (Exclusive)
"I'm gonna take this a little more seriously," says the reality star, who first released the single "I'm Hot" in 2010. More than 12 years after her debut single, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star Angelina Pivarnick says she's ready to release new music. The reality star broke the news to...
The Hollywood Gossip
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: MAJOR Cast Shake-Up on Season 4?!?
A real change is reportedly coming to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. According to Page Six insiders, the Bravo franchise is looking to recast a trio of its lead stars… one of which is obviously Jen Shah, who is heading to prison next month for over six years due to her role in a nationwide fraud scheme.
talentrecap.com
‘BGT’ Kicks Off Auditions With New Judge Bruno Tonioli Pressing The Golden Buzzer
Filming for a brand new series of Britain’s Got Talent is underway and the judges are given a warm welcome as they join hosts Ant & Dec. The newcomer judge of the show who recently left Strictly Come Dancing, Bruno Tonioli already pressed his Golden Buzzer. BGT Kick’s Off...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Fans Flame Simon Cowell For His Critique of Emil and Dariel
During Monday’s new episode of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, judge Simon Cowell had some harsh words for cellists Emil and Dariel. Fans online have shared their belief that Cowell was too hard on them when he accused them of being “boring.”. Simon Cowell Calls Emil and Dariel...
wonderwall.com
Catfishing drama got Sam Smith kicked off dating apps
Sam Smith's love life is not being app-assisted. The "Stay With Me" crooner, who uses they/them pronouns, was given the boot from multiple dating apps after the companies didn't believe the singer's accounts were authentic. "I never did Grindr," the Grammy winner told "ET Canada." "I did Tinder once; I...
