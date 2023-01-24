ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges

No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
NEWBURGH, NY
New Twist on an Old Place The Lemon Squeeze Opens in New Paltz NY

Over the past year or so we have seen many restaurants change hands. In some cases, the changing of the guard goes unnoticed but in others, there is a complete transformation. Gina O'Brien and Ed Carroll the couple behind the newest restaurant to open in New Paltz are a perfect example of what I mean when I say complete transformation. Sticking to the original footprint of the business they took the restaurant down to its structural bones, and then re-envisioned a whole new space that feels like it has always been there at 107 Main Street in New Paltz.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign

A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Can Your Vehicle Help You Get in a Movie in the Hudson Valley?

Imagine how cool it would be to see your ride on the big screen. Just about everyone calls the Hudson Valley 'Hollywood on the Hudson' and more and more movies are getting filmed here. It creates great opportunities for people to get involved in the film industry and participate in ways they might have never imagined. A recent Facebook post mentioned how a certain car was needed for the latest film production and it might be the perfect way for someone to make their film debut.
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
7 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Beautiful Beacon, New York

With Fishkill Creek winding its way through town and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is the ultimate quaint Hudson Valley town. Its waterfront views, Mount Beacon backdrop, and fertile farmland make it a beautiful destination fit for foodies just 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Here are some of my favorite Beacon restaurants.
BEACON, NY
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

