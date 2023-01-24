Read full article on original website
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
Upstate New York EMT Killed In Hudson Valley, No Charges
No charges will be filed after an EMT was killed following a shift in Newburgh. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced his office completed its investigation into a fatal accident involving a Hudson Valley EMT. Hudson Valley EMT Killed In Newburgh, New York. On December 16,...
20/20 Probes Killing of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York Home. On...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Hudson Valley Tattoo Company Empowers Students w/ Hallway Mural
I was scrolling through Facebook recently, and the post below was suggested to me. I was mesmerized by the vibrant colors and amazing attention to detail as I saw both fictional and real-life heroes portrayed in the hallways of Poughkeepsie High School. The post below from Hudson Valley Tattoo Company...
‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York State Diner Moves In Hudson Valley
A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving. Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving. The diner is currently located on Route...
New Twist on an Old Place The Lemon Squeeze Opens in New Paltz NY
Over the past year or so we have seen many restaurants change hands. In some cases, the changing of the guard goes unnoticed but in others, there is a complete transformation. Gina O'Brien and Ed Carroll the couple behind the newest restaurant to open in New Paltz are a perfect example of what I mean when I say complete transformation. Sticking to the original footprint of the business they took the restaurant down to its structural bones, and then re-envisioned a whole new space that feels like it has always been there at 107 Main Street in New Paltz.
There Is Some New Stuff Brewing In Walden, NY
Theirs a new dog in town starting February 2nd, 2023 and I think many of you will enjoy what it's got brewing. Walden is home to many of our favorite small businesses and it looks like they are about to get another one. I am hoping 2023 is the year...
‘Standout’ SNL Episode Wants New York State Town To Change Name
A "standout' episode of Saturday Night Live roasted a town in the Hudson Valley for its name. This past weekend I was down in Florida celebrating my Dad's one-year transplant anniversary. My parents love watching Saturday Night Live. My dad has fond memories of watching the show in the 1970s...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
A man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report by the New York Post. Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan who founded Darien-based T-s…
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Can Your Vehicle Help You Get in a Movie in the Hudson Valley?
Imagine how cool it would be to see your ride on the big screen. Just about everyone calls the Hudson Valley 'Hollywood on the Hudson' and more and more movies are getting filmed here. It creates great opportunities for people to get involved in the film industry and participate in ways they might have never imagined. A recent Facebook post mentioned how a certain car was needed for the latest film production and it might be the perfect way for someone to make their film debut.
Possible Shooting Before ‘Bizarre’ Car Crash In Hudson Valley, New York
A potential road rage shooting led to a "bizarre" car crash scene during a rainy Sunday evening in the Hudson Valley. We have shocking photos from the scene. Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a car crash and reports of shots fired. Car Crash Possible Shooting In New...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
travelawaits.com
7 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Beautiful Beacon, New York
With Fishkill Creek winding its way through town and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is the ultimate quaint Hudson Valley town. Its waterfront views, Mount Beacon backdrop, and fertile farmland make it a beautiful destination fit for foodies just 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. Here are some of my favorite Beacon restaurants.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
