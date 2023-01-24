A week after drunken driving arrest, woman found with cocaine residue in straw: North Royalton Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never KnewTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Drunk driver clocked at 101 mph on I-77: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 30, police observed a speeding white GMC truck traveling 101 mph on I-77 northbound. While talking to the driver -- who despite the chilly weather had all four windows down and was jamming loudly to tunes -- the officer said his movements were slow and concentrated. When asked...
Man threatens to blow up and shoot up pizza shop because he couldn’t use a coupon: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Mayfield Road. At 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21, an employee of Domino’s Pizza, 5139 Mayfield Road, reported that a caller threatened to “blow up and shoot up” the store. The caller was upset because he was told he could not use an online coupon for a phone order. Police are investigating.
cleveland19.com
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,. Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain. His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain...
Stolen Kia found crashed into Cleveland tree: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 7, a Broadview Road resident reported that their Kia Optima had been stolen from a parking lot. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Car travels on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police charged the man with OVI, driving with a suspended license and operating an unsafe vehicle.
Man gets sick eating marijuana chocolate: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a call at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 21 from a Jackson Street man who had reportedly had an adverse reaction after eating three chocolate marijuana edibles. There was no further information on the man’s condition at the time of the report. Traffic crash: North Court Street. Police...
Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
cleveland19.com
Man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase gets sentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to 12 years in prison. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and...
Stolen car ends up abandoned in front yard, points to string of thefts
A car found in a front yard led police to a string of car thefts at local stores.
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
Woman nabbed trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle, totaling $680.33. The woman had put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: Interstate 271. At 10:20 p.m. Jan. 18, an...
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An arrest of a Cleveland man in September during a traffic stop is raising questions about how police handled the situation after a video posted Monday of the incident went viral. Demetrius Kern, 37, ended up being handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official...
Man makes off with jewelry, an air fryer and ground beef: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a Meijer store for a theft in progress at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 24. A Lorain man was arrested with more than $500 worth of stolen items, including jewelry, clothing, an air fryer and two packages of ground beef. Breaking and entering: Center Road. Police responded to a...
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
Charges against Cleveland police detective dismissed
Criminal charges filed against a Cleveland police detective have now been dismissed.
Cleveland man angry about lost cell phone pulls out gun: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Sheetz employee called police about an unruly customer at the Cascade Crossing gas station. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Driver found dead in Akron driveway after shooting: police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Akron Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
‘Happy’ headbutting suspect wanted for domestic violence on this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her booking photo, Sammy Senyak may not like to hear she is one of this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak is wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting the victim in November of 2022, and also threatening them with a knife and frying pan.
cleveland19.com
Akron man with warrant had cocaine with methamphetamine and fentanyl, sheriff says
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in a traffic stop where deputies found him to be in possession of cocaine that contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies assigned the P.A.C.E. Unit to conduct the traffic stop...
Comments / 2