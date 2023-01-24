ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Courthouse Elevator Now Back in Operation

After a long period of shutdown, the Obion County Courthouse elevator is now back in operation. County Mayor Steve Carr said the absence of the elevator service had created a hardship for many people.(AUDIO) Mayor Carr said the length of the shutdown was based on the actual work, then failed...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Fair Continues to Win State Honors

The 2022 Obion County Fair has again been recognized with state awards. The announcement came during the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs annual convention held in Murfreesboro. Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about the recognition received.(AUDIO) Laws said the convention gives fair board members from across the state,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Gleason Fire Department receives one grant, applies for another

The Gleason Fire Department has been awarded one grant and is applying for another. Fire Chief Mark Stafford announced at this week’s Gleason City Board meeting that his department has been awarded a $27,080 grant to purchase new turnout gear for firefighters. The Gleason City Board also discussed applying...
GLEASON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Emergency Management Building Discussed at Committee

The Courthouse Asset Committee heard plans for a new location to construct an Emergency Management building. County Commissioners tabled an original plan to construct the building on property owned by the Obion County School Board. At this week’s Courthouse Asset Committee meeting, EMA Director Danny Jowers said plans now call...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on January 26, 2022

Sale at public auction will be on March 1, 2023, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the front entrance to the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Chase G Stanford, unmarried man, to Susan Voss, as Trustee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage dated October 5, 2018, and recorded on October 5, 2018, in Book 438, Page 261, Instrument No. 59961, in the Register’s Office for Chester County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dresden Farm Family Named National Award Winner

A Dresden family has been named a national winner for their poultry operation. David and Melanie Parham, with Parham’s Pullets, was named the national winner of the U.S. Poultry Farm Family Environmental Excellence Award for the state association category. The Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award recognizes exemplary environmental stewardship...
DRESDEN, TN
KFVS12

On-site food pantry open for patients at Missouri Delta Medical Center

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Delta Medical Center partnered with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to offer an on-site food pantry for patients. “Missouri Delta Medical Center is excited to work with Southeast Missouri Food Bank,” said Amy Thompson, RN, population health manager at Missouri Delta Medical Center. “Proper nutrition is vital to overall health, and we felt this was a great opportunity to positively impact our patients’ quality of life.”
SIKESTON, MO
wnbjtv.com

Jackson Expects to Install First "Baby Box" in April

JACKSON, Tenn. - Tennessee Safe-Haven law allows mothers to surrender their unharmed babies to designated facilities within two weeks of the birth without being prosecuted. The Madison County fire department and emergency medical services are two of the designated facilities in Jackson. Christy Tillman with the Jackson EMS explains how...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fire Victim Identified

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
SELMER, TN
WOMI Owensboro

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee

According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Compliance checks reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County

Compliance checks and new systems for checking out customers buying alcohol are reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County. Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings, the Law Enforcement Liaison for the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, says through ongoing compliance checks, businesses that sell alcohol have changed the process of ringing up alcohol sales.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Pilot Flying J Purchases North 40 Truck Stop

Holladay, Tenn.–It’s official. The Pilot Flying J corporation has purchased the North 40 Truck Stop in Holladay–a popular stopping-off point for 40 years. The North 40 Truck Stop opened in 1982 and closed January 9. Pilot Flying J owns over 70 Pilot Travel Centers in the U.S....
HOLLADAY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Carver leaving UT Martin to accept role at UT Institute of Agriculture

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd announced Thursday that UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has accepted a leadership position at the UT Institute of Agriculture in Knoxville. UTIA Senior Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice President Carrie Castille will become a special advisor to President Boyd and Carver will serve...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week

SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
SELMER, TN
radionwtn.com

Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges

Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
MARTIN, TN

