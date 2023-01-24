Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Courthouse Elevator Now Back in Operation
After a long period of shutdown, the Obion County Courthouse elevator is now back in operation. County Mayor Steve Carr said the absence of the elevator service had created a hardship for many people.(AUDIO) Mayor Carr said the length of the shutdown was based on the actual work, then failed...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Fair Continues to Win State Honors
The 2022 Obion County Fair has again been recognized with state awards. The announcement came during the 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs annual convention held in Murfreesboro. Fair Vice-President Blake Laws told Thunderbolt News about the recognition received.(AUDIO) Laws said the convention gives fair board members from across the state,...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason Fire Department receives one grant, applies for another
The Gleason Fire Department has been awarded one grant and is applying for another. Fire Chief Mark Stafford announced at this week’s Gleason City Board meeting that his department has been awarded a $27,080 grant to purchase new turnout gear for firefighters. The Gleason City Board also discussed applying...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Emergency Management Building Discussed at Committee
The Courthouse Asset Committee heard plans for a new location to construct an Emergency Management building. County Commissioners tabled an original plan to construct the building on property owned by the Obion County School Board. At this week’s Courthouse Asset Committee meeting, EMA Director Danny Jowers said plans now call...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on January 26, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on March 1, 2023, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the front entrance to the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Chase G Stanford, unmarried man, to Susan Voss, as Trustee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage dated October 5, 2018, and recorded on October 5, 2018, in Book 438, Page 261, Instrument No. 59961, in the Register’s Office for Chester County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden Farm Family Named National Award Winner
A Dresden family has been named a national winner for their poultry operation. David and Melanie Parham, with Parham’s Pullets, was named the national winner of the U.S. Poultry Farm Family Environmental Excellence Award for the state association category. The Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award recognizes exemplary environmental stewardship...
KFVS12
On-site food pantry open for patients at Missouri Delta Medical Center
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Delta Medical Center partnered with Southeast Missouri Food Bank to offer an on-site food pantry for patients. “Missouri Delta Medical Center is excited to work with Southeast Missouri Food Bank,” said Amy Thompson, RN, population health manager at Missouri Delta Medical Center. “Proper nutrition is vital to overall health, and we felt this was a great opportunity to positively impact our patients’ quality of life.”
wnbjtv.com
Jackson Expects to Install First "Baby Box" in April
JACKSON, Tenn. - Tennessee Safe-Haven law allows mothers to surrender their unharmed babies to designated facilities within two weeks of the birth without being prosecuted. The Madison County fire department and emergency medical services are two of the designated facilities in Jackson. Christy Tillman with the Jackson EMS explains how...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer
SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
thunderboltradio.com
Compliance checks reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County
Compliance checks and new systems for checking out customers buying alcohol are reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County. Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings, the Law Enforcement Liaison for the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, says through ongoing compliance checks, businesses that sell alcohol have changed the process of ringing up alcohol sales.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Says She Was Scammed After Cashing Check Sent in Mail
A Union City woman told police she was scammed for over $3,000. Union City police reports said 55 year old Lynette Wrae Harris came to the police department, after cashing a check for $3,050 that came in the mail. Ms. Harris said she was supposed to be a mystery shopper...
radionwtn.com
Pilot Flying J Purchases North 40 Truck Stop
Holladay, Tenn.–It’s official. The Pilot Flying J corporation has purchased the North 40 Truck Stop in Holladay–a popular stopping-off point for 40 years. The North 40 Truck Stop opened in 1982 and closed January 9. Pilot Flying J owns over 70 Pilot Travel Centers in the U.S....
Covington Leader
Undercover operation shows 80% of Covington businesses in compliance with beer laws
A recent compliance check by Covington Police resulted in three arrests, said police chief Donna Turner. On Jan. 20, the department used a confidential informant under the legal drinking age to test whether or not businesses licensed to sell beer would sell to a minor. The operation, done in conjunction...
thunderboltradio.com
Carver leaving UT Martin to accept role at UT Institute of Agriculture
University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd announced Thursday that UT Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has accepted a leadership position at the UT Institute of Agriculture in Knoxville. UTIA Senior Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice President Carrie Castille will become a special advisor to President Boyd and Carver will serve...
kbsi23.com
Juvenile arrested after New Madrid County R1 School District receives threatening social media post
NEW MADRID, Mo (KBSI) – A juvenile has been arrested and charges are pending after the New Madrid County R1 School District received a threatening social media post Wednesday morning. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, R1 school officials were alerted that a threatening social media post was...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
37, Henderson, was arrested and charged with possession of a legend drug. She was released from the Chester County Jail on her own recognizance. , 36, Bolivar, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault – serious bodily injury. He is held in the Chester County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
