Block or charge? Player punched in face during rec center basketball game: Strongsville Police Blotter

Watch: Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
Pounding students break door at Gilmour Academy’s Ice Arena: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Gilmour Academy staff working a hockey game at the ice arena reported Jan. 20 that students from University School were banging their hands on the entry doors. The banging resulted in damage to a bracket, which caused the sliding doors to stop working properly. The administrations of the two schools...
Man threatens to blow up and shoot up pizza shop because he couldn’t use a coupon: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Mayfield Road. At 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21, an employee of Domino’s Pizza, 5139 Mayfield Road, reported that a caller threatened to “blow up and shoot up” the store. The caller was upset because he was told he could not use an online coupon for a phone order. Police are investigating.
Police catch bike thief on riverbank; drunk driver blames police for his drunk-driving ways: Berea Police Blotter
A Brook Park boy, 15, was charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business at about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19 after he stole a bicycle from outside Walgreens, 6 E. Bagley. The victim reported the theft at the Berea police station. While he was still making the report, police...
50-plus students involved in fight after basketball game at Cleveland Hts. HS
On Tuesday night, a large fight broke out at Cleveland Heights High School following a basketball game between Cleveland Heights and Garfield Heights.
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
Boys basketball statistical leaders: CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Cornerstone Christian’s Quinn Kwasniak remain tops in scoring
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two sophomores remain atop the scoring charts in Northeast Ohio. Darryn Peterson of Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy leads the seven-county area with 31.2 points per game, just ahead of Cornerstone Christian’s Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak at 31.1, among schools that reported their statistics this week to cleveland.com.
cleveland19.com
34-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. 19 News was on scene as police arrived. The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of E. 108th Street, left the victim dead when police arrived around...
No. 4 Garfield Heights ‘plays big’ to beat No. 10 Cleveland Heights, 66-56, for first place in the LEL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Germainn Marshall didn’t have long to make a strong impression. Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson feared playing a bigger lineup that includes Marshall at 6-foot-5 with 6-9 forward Deandre Jones could struggle against Cleveland Heights’ quick, guard-oriented lineup.
Streetsboro man with warrant flees police, crashes stolen vehicle: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, a traffic camera caught a stolen 2009 Toyota traveling on Stumph Road. An arriving officer located the vehicle; however, the driver attempted to flee. The brief chase ended after the man lost control and struck a curb and a street sign. After attempting to flee on foot,...
Stolen Kia found crashed into Cleveland tree: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 7, a Broadview Road resident reported that their Kia Optima had been stolen from a parking lot. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Car travels on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police charged the man with OVI, driving with a suspended license and operating an unsafe vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing 11-year-old girl
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police area asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl who is missing. Doralie Morales left home overnight Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 41st Street, according to a missing person report. Family members reported to police that Morales may be...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas...
No. 7 Stow takes down No. 5 Brecksville, 69-56, in Suburban League rematch; Strongsville gives No. 15 Holy Name its first loss: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a little more than a week until coaches vote on district tournament seeding for boys basketball, Stow-Munroe Falls continues to make a push for a higher seed. The Bulldogs’ 69-56 win at Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Tuesday night is among the highlights around Northeast Ohio. Stow,...
Medical examiner, Akron police investigate fatal shooting
The Summit County medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a man from Akron.
Memphis Kiddie Park owner dies at 70
The owner of the iconic Memphis Kiddie Park has died. Russell Wintner was 70 years old.
