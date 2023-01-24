Read full article on original website
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski, Re-Assign Ty Smith
The Pittsburgh Penguins might be losing their starting goalie again after just two games back from injury.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU TO RETURN TO TV FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON
Bruce Boudreau was officially fired by the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday after weeks of speculation that his time with the organization was coming to a close. In an interview with Michael Russo of The Athletic, Boudreau revealed that, while he wants to and will return to coaching at some point, for the remainder of the season, he'll go back to TV, with offers already being sent his way.
bvmsports.com
As Caps visit, Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel ponder if Avalanche tribute video will include dropping Stanley Cup
Sports NHL Colorado AvalancheNewsNews Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. Colorado Avalanche | As Caps visit, Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel ponder if Avalanche tribute video will include dropping Stanley Cup Nicolas Aube-Kubel leans into the jokes about his Stanley Cup spill. “It’s part of my journey here,”…
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
Avs Bednar now owns the most head coaching wins in franchise history
Colorado Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar got his 266th victory on Tuesday and now owns the franchise record for wins. Bednar bested the win total of Michel Bergeron, who coached the Quebec Nordiques for eight years in the 1980s, before the franchise moved to Colorado. When he tied the record Bednar said he doesn't ever take his job or granted. "It's a privilege to coach and work in the NHL, and it's certainly a privilege to be able to work for an organization like the Avalanche that gave me my first crack at a head coaching position in the league," Bednar said. "I appreciate every day."
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge preview
Projected starters, predictions from fantasy hockey staff for Tuesday games. Every Tuesday, NHL fans can play the Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge. The weekly contest will allow fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the games played that day.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury
Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.
THN On The 'A': Connor Carrick on How to Improve Engagement in Hockey
Connor Carrick joins Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams to talk about how the media and players can bring out better details and stories of the NHL and AHL.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON MAKES SLICK PASS TO SET UP OWEN POWER FOR FIRST CAREER OT WINNER (VIDEO)
The Buffalo Sabres win streak was extended to three on Monday night as they opened their four-game road trip with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars. In the extra frame, Sabres star Tage Thompson continued to show why he's one of the best players in the NHL this season, deking around Roope Hintz, then feeding it under his stick to a wide open Owen Power, who put it home for his first career overtime winner.
Penguins List Josh Archibald, Kasperi Kapanen as Day-to-Day
The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to step closer to full health.
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
CBS Sports
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes versus Sabres
Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Thursday's home tilt with Buffalo, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Despite posting a 2.54 GAA and .917 save percentage in his last four contests, Hellebuyck has been saddled with a 1-3-0 record. Despite the recent run of defeats, the Michigan native remains on track to get back over the 30-win threshold after having missed that mark in the previous two campaigns.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win
Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Takes part in practice
Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for...
Clayton News Daily
Coyotes D Juuso Valimaki fined for slash
The NHL fined Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki $4,189.19 on Wednesday for slashing Anaheim's Max Jones one night earlier. The fine was the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The fine comes one day after Valimaki signed a one-year extension worth a reported $1 million. The incident occurred at...
