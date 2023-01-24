Read full article on original website
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
NHL Buzz: Makar to return for Avalanche against Ducks
Bortuzzo could be back for Blues; Jarry out until after All-Star break for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Cale Makar will return for the Avalanche against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, BSW, SN 360, ESPN+, SN NOW).
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Game-time decision Thursday
Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Wilson exited in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche and did not partake in Thursday's morning skate, but is officially a game-time call. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and three points in eight games -- alongside a paltry minus-7 rating.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Detroit Red Wings Leaning on Young Players Recently
Both Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren have been a vital part of the Detroit Red Wings lineup recently. The two young wingers have found their scoring touch despite struggling to do so in the early part of the 2022-23 season. These two have proven that they can play at the NHL level and will be part of the Red Wings Roster as they become a playoff team. Raymond has scored 15 goals in 45 games this season while Berggren has scored seven goals in 32 games played during his rookie season.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury
Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sent outright to Triple-A
Sheffield cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Thursday. Sheffield got the boot off the 40-man roster in Seattle last week to open up a 40-man roster spot for Tommy La Stella. A former top prospect, Sheffield holds a career 5.47 ERA in 186 innings (33 starts, 15 relief appearances) at the major-league level. It's certainly notable that he didn't draw much interest from other MLB teams on the waiver wire leading into what will be his age-27 campaign.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Earns 700th career point
MacKinnon notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals. His helper on Artturi Lehkonen's opening tally in the first period was MacKinnon's 700th NHL point in the regular season. He achieved the milestone in just 673 appearances, further cementing himself as one of his generation's biggest stars. The superstar center is up to 13 goals, 39 helpers, 187 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 35 appearances this season, including 18 points through 11 games in January.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
Preview: Ducks Conclude Road Trip Tonight vs. Defending Champ Avalanche
The Ducks cap a six-game road trip tonight in Denver, taking on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. PUCK DROP: 6 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will visit the Mile High City looking to finish the trip with...
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
NHL prospects prepare to take stage at Beanpot
The Beanpot, the annual battle for college hockey bragging rights in Boston since 1952, begins Feb. 6, with the championship game Feb. 13. Legendary Boston College coach John "Snooks" Kelley declared decades ago that attending the four-team tournament is "a social and athletic must," and that remains true in New England hockey circles.
Avs Bednar now owns the most head coaching wins in franchise history
Colorado Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar got his 266th victory on Tuesday and now owns the franchise record for wins. Bednar bested the win total of Michel Bergeron, who coached the Quebec Nordiques for eight years in the 1980s, before the franchise moved to Colorado. When he tied the record Bednar said he doesn't ever take his job or granted. "It's a privilege to coach and work in the NHL, and it's certainly a privilege to be able to work for an organization like the Avalanche that gave me my first crack at a head coaching position in the league," Bednar said. "I appreciate every day."
Louie DeBrusk talks McDavid, Bruins on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Other topics include Devils at Trade Deadline, All-Star Game lines. Louie DeBrusk knows he's in a fortunate position these days. Not only is the former NHL player a television analyst for the Edmonton Oilers, his son, Jake, is a forward for the Boston Bruins. "I'm not complaining, that's for sure,"...
