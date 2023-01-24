Colorado Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar got his 266th victory on Tuesday and now owns the franchise record for wins. Bednar bested the win total of Michel Bergeron, who coached the Quebec Nordiques for eight years in the 1980s, before the franchise moved to Colorado. When he tied the record Bednar said he doesn't ever take his job or granted. "It's a privilege to coach and work in the NHL, and it's certainly a privilege to be able to work for an organization like the Avalanche that gave me my first crack at a head coaching position in the league," Bednar said. "I appreciate every day."

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO