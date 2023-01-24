ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Lindsey
2d ago

Call it a fight ? Wont even let medical marijuana a thing. KENTUCKY WANT THE PEOPLE TO BE PILL POPPING ZOMBIES SO THEY CAN KEEP MAKING THE MONEY OFF THE PILLS. ! ITS ALL ABOUT $ .

k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Recent hazing investigation shines light on Lofton's Law

A tragic incident that took the life of University of Kentucky student touched many in the community, even drawing the attention of Kentucky State Senators. "Seems like the levels of hazing has risen in recent years and we want to bring attention to this issue," said District 4 State Senator Robby Mills.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

'There are pros and cons': Kentucky education leaders, lawmakers asked if metal detectors are needed in Louisville schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calls for improved safety measures at Kentucky schools are resurfacing once again, to prepare for an instance where a major threat could present itself. Several students met with Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass in Frankfort, recommending multiple changes to school districts across the state -- including more realistic active shooter drills and increased mental health support.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
FRANKFORT, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky

When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Beware predatory cannabis businesses in Kentucky selling medical cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Kentucky NORML) is warning Kentuckians to be cautious of businesses in the state that are selling medical cannabis cards or certifications for exorbitant prices. While Kentucky does not currently have a medical cannabis...
KENTUCKY STATE
