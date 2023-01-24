ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
krcrtv.com

Motorhome, vehicle burned in early morning fire in Butte County

BANGOR, Calif. — A motorhome and a passenger vehicle were burned during a fire Wednesday morning in Bangor, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. Cal Fire initially responded to two fires on Grimy Gulch Rd. around 7:15 a.m. Within 10 minutes, firefighters knocked down the fire in the motorhome,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Structure 'completely destroyed' by early morning fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. — A commercial outbuilding was 'completely destroyed' early Wednesday morning. According to the Willows Fire Department, at about 6:30 Wednesday morning, the Willows Fire Department responded to a structure fire located on the corner of South Butte Street and Birch Street, just west of Mar-Val Food Stores.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fully-involved mobile home fire contained near Palermo

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire near Palermo early Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it responded to Nelsier Place off Lincoln Boulvard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Crews found a fully-involved single-wide mobile home fully involved. The fire was knocked down around 3:15 a.m. and...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening

CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing

CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.
GRIDLEY, CA
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 13-19: Ice and snow wreaks havoc

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 13-19 January 13. Uninvited visitor.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 20-23: Stormy moods mimic weather patterns

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 20-23 January 20. Let’s not...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Report of armed intruder causes lockdown at Chico High School on Tuesday

CHICO, Calif. — Chico High School, and surrounding schools, were temporarily placed on lock down on Tuesday afternoon after police received an report of a possible armed intruder on campus. The Chico Police Department (CPD) said their dispatchers received a call just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Chico continues enforcement at Teichert Ponds

CHICO, Calif. — The battle for homeless enforcement in Chico continues at Teichert Ponds. Nestled behind the 99 bikeway and freeway, Teichert Ponds was once a quiet wetland oasis for all residents to enjoy. But now, some residents say homeless encampments are destroying the environment and creating dangerous living conditions.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Longtime Chico bakery bounces back

CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

School lockdowns lifted in Chico after report of armed man on campus

CHICO, Calif. 3 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Unified School District says all lockdowns have been lifted. Chico High School was on a code red lockdown and Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were on a code yellow lockdown. The lockdowns came after police investigated a report that a person...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School

(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
COLFAX, CA

