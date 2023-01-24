Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopens after three-car collision caused shutdown of the highway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:30 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 is back open Wednesday evening after a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 162 East shut down the highway. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tells Action News Now that Highway 99 reopened at approximately 5:02 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Motorhome, vehicle burned in early morning fire in Butte County
BANGOR, Calif. — A motorhome and a passenger vehicle were burned during a fire Wednesday morning in Bangor, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. Cal Fire initially responded to two fires on Grimy Gulch Rd. around 7:15 a.m. Within 10 minutes, firefighters knocked down the fire in the motorhome,...
krcrtv.com
Structure 'completely destroyed' by early morning fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. — A commercial outbuilding was 'completely destroyed' early Wednesday morning. According to the Willows Fire Department, at about 6:30 Wednesday morning, the Willows Fire Department responded to a structure fire located on the corner of South Butte Street and Birch Street, just west of Mar-Val Food Stores.
actionnewsnow.com
Fully-involved mobile home fire contained near Palermo
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a mobile home fire near Palermo early Tuesday morning. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it responded to Nelsier Place off Lincoln Boulvard shortly before 2:30 a.m. Crews found a fully-involved single-wide mobile home fully involved. The fire was knocked down around 3:15 a.m. and...
krcrtv.com
Wanted suspect at large after evading Corning police in high-pursuit on Tuesday
CORNING, Calif. — The Corning Police Department (CPD) says they are searching for a wanted man out of Humboldt County who evaded officers during a brief high-speed pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the CPD said their officers found a man, later identified as 52-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies after crash in Chico Monday evening
CHICO, Calif. 2:46 P.M. UPDATE - A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Chico Monday evening. According to the Chico Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of E. 5th Avenue at the Highway 99 overpass. Authorities found the driver, the only person...
actionnewsnow.com
Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico PD identifies one suspect in 7-Eleven stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - 8:31 P.M. UPDATE - Chico PD has identified two suspects in a stabbing as Alexander McGregor, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile. Authorities say at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the 7-Eleven on East Avenue. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE at scene of abandoned warehouse on fire Sunday in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
Plumas County News
Situation at Evergreen Trailer Park in holding pattern, but believed no threat to the public
Plumas County Undersheriff Chad Hermann provided an update on the situation at the Evergreen Trailer Park this afternoon, Jan. 25, that resulted in a Highway 70 detour for a short period of time. Hermann reported that when a man at the trailer park was served with an eviction notification this...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 13-19: Ice and snow wreaks havoc
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 13-19 January 13. Uninvited visitor.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Jan. 20-23: Stormy moods mimic weather patterns
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 20-23 January 20. Let’s not...
krcrtv.com
Report of armed intruder causes lockdown at Chico High School on Tuesday
CHICO, Calif. — Chico High School, and surrounding schools, were temporarily placed on lock down on Tuesday afternoon after police received an report of a possible armed intruder on campus. The Chico Police Department (CPD) said their dispatchers received a call just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
krcrtv.com
City of Chico continues enforcement at Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. — The battle for homeless enforcement in Chico continues at Teichert Ponds. Nestled behind the 99 bikeway and freeway, Teichert Ponds was once a quiet wetland oasis for all residents to enjoy. But now, some residents say homeless encampments are destroying the environment and creating dangerous living conditions.
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Over ½ pound of fentanyl found in an Oroville home, man arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities found enough fentanyl to kill tens of thousands of people at a mobile home park in Oroville last week, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF and the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting surveillance on 48-year-old Melvin Alves at the Golden Feather...
actionnewsnow.com
Longtime Chico bakery bounces back
CHICO, Calif. - Action News Now visited the bakery that makes bread three days a week once again. Manager Todd Suitter says Tin Roof was bought by West Coast Sourdough- but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes. He hopes to open the café back...
actionnewsnow.com
School lockdowns lifted in Chico after report of armed man on campus
CHICO, Calif. 3 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Unified School District says all lockdowns have been lifted. Chico High School was on a code red lockdown and Chico Junior High and Citrus Elementary were on a code yellow lockdown. The lockdowns came after police investigated a report that a person...
Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School
(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
