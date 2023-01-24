GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit is at the scene of a structure fire in Gridley on Sunday that briefly closed the railroad in the area. CAL FIRE says that the fire started at around 7:44 a.m. at a warehouse that has been abandoned for 10-15 years. Transients are known to camp at the warehouse.

GRIDLEY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO