Texas State

CultureMap Houston

10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations

The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Ten Houston restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Houston restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned six national nominations and four...
HOUSTON, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Live Like a Celebrity in This Richmond, TX Home With An 8-Car Garage

Just as soon as I win a lottery jackpot, I would be ready to look for a legendary property such as this one in Richmond, Texas. The first thing that caught my eye was the beautiful work that is done with stone and stucco to the exterior of this home, it just looks amazing. While I might not be able to afford this luxurious property someone is going to love buying this place for their family.
RICHMOND, TX
CBS News

Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power

A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple thankful to be alive after witnessing Pasadena tornado in their RV

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - John and Billy Liparito celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in their RV when the powerful tornado swept through Pasadena Tuesday. Video shows the moment the storm headed straight to where they were parked, yards away from the Crossfit Southbelt gym off Fairmont Parkway. The EF3 winds destroyed the building.
PASADENA, TX
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
InsideHook

InsideHook

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

