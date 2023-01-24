ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

First Binance and Now Coinbase Have Both Been Fined $3.3m in Netherlands

The leading digital assets exchange Coinbase has been slapped with a hefty $3.3 million fine by the Dutch central bank, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). A fine of an identical amount was paid a few months earlier by its rival platform Binance. According to the DNB's press release, the fine was...
financemagnates.com

Finance Magnates Africa Summit: Opportunities for Sponsors & Exhibitors

FMAS:23 – All Eyes on Africa. The African continent has long been seen as a popular market and attractive option for brokers, brands, and virtually all elements of the financial services industry. With a sizable pool of talent, growing market penetration and demand for investment services, Africa’s potential is undeniable.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%

With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mashed

The New USDA Rule That Will Affect Organic Foods

While perusing the grocery store shelves you may have noticed a regular can of corn or peas priced at around a couple of dollars and another can sitting nearby that costs $2 or $3 more. The only ostensible difference between the products is that one is slapped with a certified USDA organic label and the other is not.
financemagnates.com

Liquidnet Cooperates with BondAuction to Integrate OMS

Liquidnet, a private trading operator owned by TP ICAP, announced on Wednesday that it is cooperating with BondAuction to provide access to BondAuction's offering from their Order Management System (OMS). Liquidnet Cooperates with BondAuction. BondAuction, a provider of auction platforms for primary debt capital markets, will allow the company to...
agupdate.com

USDA production report shakes grain markets

USDA’s annual production report, released Jan. 12, included surprises that will likely have implications for grain markets going forward. “While it was no surprise that USDA had surprises for us, it shocked the system with its reduction in last summer’s row-crop production estimates,” said Jacob Christy from The Andersons.
KANSAS STATE
NASDAQ

INSIGHT-Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
financemagnates.com

Compensation Sought by FX Traders Worldwide Drops 17% to $12.4M in 2022

The total compensation sought by forex traders from brokerages across the world declined by 17% to $12.4 million last year. However, those that sought reparations from members of the Financial Commission (FinaCom), the world's first external dispute resolution (EDR) body for the forex industry, jumped 76% to $7.4 million. FinaCom...
financemagnates.com

StoneX Digital Hires Matthew Ardizzone as Digital Asset MD

StoneX Digital LLC, the digital asset unit of StoneX Group (Nasdaq: SNEX) launched last year, has onboarded Matthew Ardizzone as the Managing Director of Digital Assets. Announced late Tuesday, he is based in New York and reports to the digital asset division's Chief Operating Officer, Brian Mulcahy. StoneX Digital Onboards...

Comments / 0

Community Policy