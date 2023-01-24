ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams

Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub

On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move

FOXBORO — It was an incredible 20 years for the New England Patriots with Tom Brady under center. Deep playoff runs year after year and winning six out of nine Super Bowl appearances. As we are seeing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the last teams' standings generally have an...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Officiating Announcement

The referee assignments are set for this weekend's NFC and AFC Championship Games. Referee Ron Torbert will be in charge of the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, while John Hussey and his unit will work the 49ers-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia. Now is the time when fans and media get to ...
C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that although a few teams expect Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to retire, and some others think Tampa Bay isn’t out of the running to keep him yet, the general consensus is that the Raiders are one of about three teams he’d consider playing for in 2023.
