Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Tom Brady shares what he believes is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ greatest attribute
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes earns NFL MVP award... from Pro Football Writers of America
A different QB earned the honor the last two seasons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
FOXBORO — It was an incredible 20 years for the New England Patriots with Tom Brady under center. Deep playoff runs year after year and winning six out of nine Super Bowl appearances. As we are seeing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the last teams' standings generally have an...
atozsports.com
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Officiating Announcement
The referee assignments are set for this weekend's NFC and AFC Championship Games. Referee Ron Torbert will be in charge of the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, while John Hussey and his unit will work the 49ers-Eagles matchup in Philadelphia. Now is the time when fans and media get to ...
Exactly What ‘Finishing’ Means to Hogs’ Gus Argenal
Razorbacks heading to matchup with No. 17 Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
WTHR
C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
Happy 20th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXVII, Bucs fans
20 years ago today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoisted their first Lombardi Trophy after dominating the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. The Bucs made the most of their first Super Bowl appearance, intercepting NFL MVP Rich Gannon five times, and running three of them back for touchdowns on their way to a 48-21 victory.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Tom Brady, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that although a few teams expect Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to retire, and some others think Tampa Bay isn’t out of the running to keep him yet, the general consensus is that the Raiders are one of about three teams he’d consider playing for in 2023.
