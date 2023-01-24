ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bipartisan Senate bill would change how Pa. charges children as adults | Tuesday Morning Coffee

By John L. Micek
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07X83w_0kPHltHD00

(Canva image/ The Alaska Beacon )

A bipartisan trio of state Senate lawmakers want to change the circumstances under which children can be charged as adults by requiring judicial review before juvenile cases can be moved to adult court.

Sen. Camera Bartolotta,R-Westmoreland, joined by Sens. Vincent Hughes and Anthony Williams , both Philadelphia Democrats, began seeking co-sponsors for their proposal last week, arguing that the current practice of allowing prosecutors to directly charge children as adults is riddled with disparities and drives up recidivism.

Bartolotta and Williams introduced the same proposal in last year’s legislative session . It died in the Senate Judiciary Committee without ever coming to a vote.

Right now, “hundreds of youth under the age of 18 are charged as adults and automatically held in adult jails based on their initial charge (a practice often referred to as ‘direct file,'” the three lawmakers wrote in their Jan. 18 cosponsorship memo.

The proposal, as written, would require that all cases against children originate in juvenile court. And while children still could be charged as adults in some cases, the final call would be left to a juvenile court judge, “who is best equipped to make this determination,” they wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjcWs_0kPHltHD00

(Image via The Philadelphia Gay News )

To further buttress their case, the three lawmakers pointed to research by the state’s Juvenile Justice Task Force , which found in its 2021 report , both racial disparities in the use of direct file, and a high reversal rate among adult cases returned to juvenile court. The panel recommended ending the practice.

In the instance of the latter, the task force found that, while Black boys make up 7% of Pennsylvania’s youth population, they accounted for 58% of youth who were prosecuted as adults, the lawmakers wrote.

The panel also found that nearly 60% of the adult prosecutions of children returned to juvenile court were either dismissed or withdrawn, the lawmakers wrote. The panel further concluded that 80 percent of youth who were convicted in adult criminal court, were sentenced to jail or prison, serving an average, minimum term of 28 months.

The high dismissal/withdrawal rate, “represents a staggering waste of both taxpayer dollars and human potential, as young people await the outcome of their case in an adult jail that is not equipped to serve or support them.” the lawmakers wrote.

The practice raised similar concerns among some judges, according to the task force report, who felt that “prosecuting youth as adults is not consistent with evidence about adolescent development.”

According to the report, “one judge stated that statutorily excluding youth from the juvenile justice system does not align with evidence-based practices and should be eliminated.”

“‘The direct file seems to be going in a different direction than the recent Supreme Court cases that talk about how the brain doesn’t [fully] develop until you’re 25. If the direct file came about in the 90s, the current thinking based on the science says we should go in a different direction,'” the judge said, according to the report.

Another expert asserted that the juvenile system was better suited to handle young people than the adult judicial system, arguing that “‘we have the staff, and we know that adult probation is overloaded with cases and they can’t provide the services. … They’re just not as trained in evidence-based practices as we are,'” according to the task force’s report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMtKB_0kPHltHD00

Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington (Image via the Pa. Senate GOP).

The three lawmakers also pointed to other research showing that prosecuting children as adults increased recidivism, especially a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report concluding that “transferring juveniles to the adult system is counterproductive as a strategy for preventing or reducing violence.”

Backing the bill will “reduce recidivism, control costs, make our communities safer, and allow all young people the opportunity to grow and change in an environment that is designed for them,” they wrote.

The post Bipartisan Senate bill would change how Pa. charges children as adults | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 3

pieman
2d ago

O no let’s kids / adults when they commit horrid crimes are adults. Do not hide them as kids so they can do this heinous crimes again

Reply
10
Don Kretzer II
2d ago

Hey.... author of this piece..... I know this gonna sound crazy.... but the ratio from population to crime comission....commission..... means zero. 7% of the population IS COMMITTING 57% OFTHE CRIME!!!!! That isn't racial disparity. That is statistical FACT. Their race is irrelevant to the comission!!!!

Reply
6
Related
The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Virginia bill would increase jury duty pay to highest in the nation

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle have signaled support for a measure that would make Virginia’s jury duty per-day pay the highest in the nation. A bill by state Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, to increase Virginia’s jury duty allowance from $30 to...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri Senate GOP backs bills on transgender children

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of Missouri’s state Senate on Thursday said Republican senators are unified against letting transgender girls play on girls’ sports teams. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden’s comments to reporters on Thursday signal that restrictions on what teams transgender student athletes...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Edy Zoo

Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise

HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
them.us

Indiana Republicans Introduce Three New Bills to Erase LGBTQ+ People in School

As the nationwide legislative assault on trans children continues, Indiana lawmakers have introduced a trio of bills that would severely restrict LGBTQ+ students’ rights to privacy. Introduced last Thursday and patterned after Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, House Bill 1608 would ban discussions of “gender fluidity; gender roles; gender...
INDIANA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy