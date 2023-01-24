(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill passes through the state legislature on the first day of the third week of the session. Yesterday, both chambers passed the educational savings account proposal, allowing parents to get nearly 76 hundred dollars per child annually if they enroll their kids in private school. After failing in the Iowa House two years in a row, Governor Reynolds’ ESA proposal will be on her desk, waiting for her signature.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO