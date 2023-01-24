Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Sieck defends ESA no vote
(Des Moines) -- State Representative David Sieck was among the southwest Iowa bloc of lawmakers opposing a controversial school choice bill passing the Iowa Legislature this week. Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday signed a bill establishing Educational Savings Accounts for parents wishing to send their children to private schools. The governor’s...
wnax.com
Iowa School Choice Vote and the “Will of the People”
Iowa legislators approved school choice legislation earlier this week and Governor Kim Reynolds quickly signed the bill. It would initially give low income parents seventy six hundred dollars for each child to cover costs of going to a private school. District 3 Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars said he...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa parents can now find out if student is eligible for $7,598 under new law
DES MOINES, Iowa — The paperwork is signed. The website is updated with details. And a new law is now in effect for private school students in Iowa. On Tuesday, just two weeks and a day after the legislative session began, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a plan to eventually provide all private school families with $7,598 per year for tuition and approved expenses.
KCRG.com
Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
KCRG.com
Financial boycott bill introduced into legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill introduced in the legislature says the state would no longer do business with companies that financially boycott specific industries: gun shops, fossil fuels, agriculture, and timber. Financial institutions often implement an environmental, social, and governance investment model to screen companies before investing, also...
who13.com
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol
The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
Iowa just latest government-school domino to fall, and there's nothing teachers' unions can do about it
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed an expansive school choice proposal and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill Tuesday.
Griswold Republican Tom Moore Votes NO on School Choice Bill
(Griswold) District #18 Representative Tom Moore from Griswold was one of nine republicans voting against Governor Reynold’s School Choice Bill on Monday. In an interview with KSOM/KS95 News, Moore says he has never favored the Bill. The Bill passed through the state legislature at the beginning of week three...
iowapublicradio.org
$1 million cap on medical malpractice non-economic damages advances in Iowa Senate
Senate Republicans advanced a bill Wednesday that would prevent juries from awarding more than $1 million in non-economic damages to victims of medical malpractice, except when there is “actual malice.”. Medical providers support the bill, which is one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ priorities, because they say the lack of...
KCJJ
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
Former Iowa lawmakers call on Iowa Democrats to caucus first in the nation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Back in December, the Iowa Democrats got word from the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws committee that the state had lost its first in the nation status. The proposed new early window would have South Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. Every other state not selected are required to […]
nationalhogfarmer.com
Liljedahl Farms receives Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Liljedahl family during a ceremony this week at the Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines. Owned and operated by Dennis and Diane Liljedahl, along with their son, Drew, and daughter-in-law, Candice, Liljedahl Farms is a third-generation family farm located near Essex in Page County.
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
Iowa Lawmakers Pass Governor Reynolds’ Educational Savings Account Bill
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill passes through the state legislature on the first day of the third week of the session. Yesterday, both chambers passed the educational savings account proposal, allowing parents to get nearly 76 hundred dollars per child annually if they enroll their kids in private school. After failing in the Iowa House two years in a row, Governor Reynolds’ ESA proposal will be on her desk, waiting for her signature.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
kwit.org
The Exchange 01.25.23: Governor Reynolds claims victory and signs voucher bill: LGBTQ+ advocates push back on gender education and name bills
This week on The Exchange, we look at the new school voucher law signed this week by Governor Kim Reynolds. We also find out how it could affect the Sioux City Community School district. We hear from the governor and from the president of the Sioux City Community School District Board President Dan Greenwell.
KCCI.com
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad takes over new leadership role
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad is taking a new leadership role. The World Food Prize Foundation announced Tuesday that Branstad will be its President. The World Food Prize, which is based in Des Moines, is an award to recognize "individuals who have...
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
Why I Fear For The Future of Iowa’s Public Schools [OPINION]
As a parent of three children who attend public school here in Iowa, I've been listening to the news of Iowa's new private school assistance bill. It officially became the law of the land yesterday as Governor Kim Reynolds signed the Republican-backed plan. The new law will take public money and help parents pay for their kids to attend private schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that once fully implemented, the plan will cost $345 million per year.
