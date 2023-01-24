ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
26th Wyoming Cutt-Slam Ends on a High Note

The Wyoming Cutt-Slam finished its 26th year in 2022 with 123 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone. This per a news release from the Wyoming Game and Fish. This marks the fifth consecutive year more than 100...
Watch DJ Nyke Take a Nasty Tumble in the Radio Station Parking Lot

There's one thing you learn about walking around Wyoming in the winter time and that's always be aware of your surroundings... or else!. I found out the hard way on Monday (January 23rd, 2023), that running after a fresh snow is not the smartest thing to do, especially not in a parking lot that hasn't been cleared off yet.
Wonder How To Kick Those God Awful Wyoming Winter Blues?

Millions of Americans are affected by S.A.D. Seasonal Affective Disorder is the technical term for the winter blues. You know, that feeling of depression you get when the snow keeps falling, the temperatures are cold, the skies are continually cloudy and it seems like life can never get better. For...
Natrona School Board Approves Semi-Truck Bid for Diesel Classes

The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday awarded Peterbilt of Wyoming the bid for a diesel semi-truck and trailer for the Pathways Innovation Center. School district executive director Steve Ellbogen said Pathways Innovation Center students will use the truck and trailer for their diesel mechanics classes. The...
All Things Beautiful: La Bottega in Casper Gains New Business

There's a new business as of this week in Casper's La Bottega, the one-stop beauty and wellness building featuring dozens of the industry's local experts and entrepreneurs. Ginny Jondal is a licensed esthetician who opened her shop, "Aria's Esthetics," this week. "I had my eye on this suite at La...
Natrona County School Board Approves Midwest Calendar Change

Midwest School has operated on an alternative calendar -- four days a week -- for six years. But that requires a couple of bureaucratic refinements every two years because Midwest's calendar operates a schedule of fewer than 175 school days and/or fewer that 185 teacher contract days in a school year -- a different system from other schools.
Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Climb, Diesel Rises Two Cents

"Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating." Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 46.6 cents per gallon higher...
Sit With DJ Nyke and See His Car Crushed at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour

One of Casper's favorite events of the year is returning to the Ford Wyoming Center. The Toughest Monster Truck Tour rolls into town on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. This year, we're giving you a chance to sit in my section (section 221) and enjoy all the high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks.
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
