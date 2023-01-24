This key acquisition will provide WordSphere LLC with an additional 150+ clients as well as strengthen the team’s Drupal capabilities to the next level. PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — WordSphere LLC, a leading Palo Alto based tech company, announced today the completion of its acquisition of DrupalWare. DrupalWare, a tech company known for its cutting-edge software solutions, is one of the leading Drupal development agencies in the USA, responsible for sites like Tesla and Pfizer.

