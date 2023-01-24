Read full article on original website
Anna Delvey Is Getting A Reality TV Show
Anna Sorokin AKA Anna Delvey is ready for her next act: reality television. After being released from an ICE detention facility in October 2022, the grifter-turned-artist has been in the pages of many a magazine with the hottest accessory of the season, an ankle monitor. Being stuck on house arrest hasn’t stopped her from being Anna Delvey, which lately has meant hosting lavish dinner parties and co-mingling with the elite. And now, we can all be a part of it.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Heartbreaking update on ‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s recovery from stroke
It has been almost six months since the world learned that former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz had been hospitalized following a stroke. Strokes are always serious, but Fritz’s felt particularly worrisome after his former co-star, Mike Wolfe, issued a statement asking fans to pray. “I have...
Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch says she lost a job after director saw her hands: 'Jesus Christ!'
The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch revealed that a commercial director once gave her back-handed feedback when she was an aspiring actress. Appearing on Friday's episode of The View to promote her new Night Court sequel series, the 42-year-old recalled a filmmaker shaming her hands during an audition, which cost her a job in an ad for a restaurant.
Georgia woman steals the show on 1st episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Here’s a recap.
Charity Lawson made an impression in a stunning pink gown when she got out the limo, and she made sure to tell Zach about her love for Columbus, the city she calls home.
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?
Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
‘Family Feud’ Host Richard Dawson Found Love With a Contestant: Details on His Marriage History
Game show host Richard Dawson had a career full of highlights and prime time television appearances. The comedian actually fell in love with one of the contestants on Family Feud while he was hosting the show and went on to marry her. Keep scrolling to learn more about his marriages to Diana Dors and Gretchen Johnson.
'AGT: All-Stars' couple Power Duo confesses crush on live TV: 'He didn’t know that I loved him first'
There have been a few talent-competition couples whose onstage declarations of love have made for pure TV gold. There was that moment on American Idol Season 16 when winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson announced that they were an item, or that time when Season 5 AmericanIdol finalist Ace Young got down on one knee and proposed to another Idol alumnus, Diana DeGarmo, on a live Idol finale. And of course, there's power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's blossoming romance on the set of The Voice.
Is Hulu Plus Live TV worth $70+ every month? We did the math
Cord cutters have lots of options for live channels, so we break it down for you. One of the counter-intuitive developments in the streaming wars has been the rise of live TV streaming. In our haste to switch over the streaming, we’ve come to see the value of channel surfing and appointment viewing.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Benson, Stabler Moment in New Trailer Has Fans Losing It
Fans are having fits over a new trailer that’s out for Law & Order: SVU and it shows Benson and Stabler close to kissing. Ah, the stress of long-time fans waiting for them to get close. For more than 20 years, faithful L&O fans have been waiting for this moment to occur. And it appears that the moment has finally arrived. Check out the new trailer below, and be sure to take a close look at the 1:23-minute mark in the video. NBC released this trailer through Spoiler TV.
Fox Renews 3 of Its Animated Series for 2 More Seasons
Fox renewed all three of its long-running animated hits for two more seasons. The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers will continue airing on the network with new episodes through at least the 2024-2025 TV season. The renewal of The Simpsons will keep it going as the longest-running scripted American television show in history.
"Absolute Banger Of A First Episode": 21 TV Pilots That Are Simply Excellent
When aliens come to Earth, one of the first works of art we show them should be the Derry Girls pilot.
The Last of Us Episode 2: Anna Torv Breaks Down That Game-Changing Kiss — Watch Video
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us Episode 2. “They’re just broken.” Anna Torv doesn’t mince words when describing the plight of The Last of Us‘ Tess and Joel, who experienced a trajectory-changing loss in Episode 2 of the HBO drama. “Who wouldn’t be, to be fair, living like that?” In the interview above, the Fringe alum points out that her character and Pedro Pascal’s Joel have endured decades of harrowing, post-apocalyptic existence by the time Ellie unexpectedly enters their orbit. “They’re 20 years in, and they’re on the run, and neither of them have been bit,” she says. “It’s...
Tim Allen Appears to Flash 'Home Improvement' Star in Resurfaced Blooper Clip
Tim Allen once joked about flashing his Home Improvement co-star Patricia Richardson in a recently resurfaced blooper. The clip came to light after Variety published an excerpt from Pamela Anderson's new memoir in which she claimed the comedian flashed her on the set of the sitcom. Allen has denied the alleged incident took place.
This Real Life Gilmore Girls Town Is As Charming As Stars Hollow
Can you believe that Gilmore Girls is already 22 years old? I grew up with that show, and watching it still brings me comfort. Especially during the fall and winter seasons. Stars Hollow, the imaginary town where the show takes place, always seemed to me like the most idyllic place on earth. Luke’s dinner, the gorgeous town square, and Lorelai’s cozy inn. Who wouldn’t want to spend a weekend there? The great news is that there is actually a real-life version of Stars Hollow.
The Simpsons renewed through 2025, will pass 800-episode mark
Nope, The Simpsons isn't going anywhere. Except into seasons 35 and 36. Fox announced on Thursday that it has renewed the forever-running, record-breaking, oft-quoted animated comedy for two more seasons. The season 34 finale, which is slated to air in May, will serve as the 750th episode, and The Simpsons will pass the jaw-dropping 800-episode milestone with this extension.
Copenhagen Cowboy and 9 Other Shows to Watch This Week
Looking for your next binge-watch, or just need to fill an hour? Welcome to Your Weekly Watch List, our curated collection of the best shows on television. Here’s what to watch from Monday, January 2 through Sunday, January 8. 2023 has just begun, but television is already charging full...
