news9.com
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
Driver Charged After Leading Officers On Pursuit That Ended In SE OKC Crash
A man has been charged after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Daniel Woods was charged on multiple accounts: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and reckless driving.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 4 arrested, 1 at large following officer-involved shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting on Monday. According to the police report, officers working undercover spotted a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 6600 block of NW 10th St. that had been taken in a carjacking. Police say there...
kswo.com
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
Victim Identified In Monday Night Stabbing In OKC
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. OCPD said that night, investigators were called to the scene at a convenience store parking lot in the area. The victim, 31-year-old Javier Ortiz, was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased.
Semi-truck fire causes traffic backups in Oklahoma City
Drivers traveling near Will Rogers World Airport may have experienced some delays on Wednesday morning.
Road Closed North Of Will Rogers World Airport After Semitruck Fire
Westbound Airport Road in Oklahoma City has been closed after a fire involving a semitruck. Authorities said the road will be closed for an extended period of time while crews work to get traffic off the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to authorities on scene, and the truck...
KOCO
Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
KOCO
Neighbors shocked by hours-long standoff in Edmond neighborhood
EDMOND, Okla. — Neighbors were shocked by the hours-long standoff in an Edmond neighborhood. A woman was found dead in an Edmond home and police are now investigating what happened. KOCO 5 is hoping to find out soon if it was a homicide or something else. At 7 a.m....
news9.com
Police Officer Involved In NW OKC Incident Identified
Oklahoma City Police officer involved Tuesday in an incident has been identified. Msgt. Ronnie Waugh has been with the department for 20 years. According to police, he fired his gun during an incident Tuesday afternoon along Northwest 10th Street.
Truck crashes into front of Oklahoma City laundromat
It was a chaotic scene at a laundromat in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon.
Dispensary Burglarized After Car Crashes Through Building, Police Say
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after two drivers backed into a dispensary, destroying the front of the building. It happened at a dispensary near I-240 and Penn around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Officers on the scene said four or five people went inside the store and ran away once the alarm...
Southbound I-44 Narrowed To Single Lane After Crash In SW OKC
Southbound I-44 is narrowed to one lane after a crash that happened at around 10:15 a.m. Monday near Southwest 44th Street in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a semitruck hit a wall on the highway. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said motorists should use extra caution in the...
Police investigate deadly stabbing in southwest OKC
Officials are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
The Oklahoma City Police Department released a new video on Tuesday in an effort to track down the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month.
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
VIDEO: Police track down man who they say stole Mustang fire truck
As an Oklahoma man is sitting in the Canadian County Jail for stealing a Mustang fire truck, we’re getting a first look at authorities tracking him down through dash and body camera video.
KOCO
Man arrested, woman dead after police respond to Edmond home for welfare check
EDMOND, Okla. — One man is behind bars, and a woman is dead after police responded to an Edmond home for a welfare check. The house was blocked off with crime scene tape as police investigated. They have not said if it was a homicide, just that one woman was dead and a man was arrested after an hours-long standoff.
I-40 On-Ramp Closed Due To Crash In Eastern OKC
The westbound I-40 on-ramp at South Anderson Road in east Oklahoma City is closed due to a crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said crews are working to clear the area, but the closure is expected to continue for another hour. Motorists are advised to expect congestion and delays in...
