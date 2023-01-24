ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Scout cookie season is almost here, Colorado. Here's how to order yours.

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 2 days ago

Are you sick of trudging through Fort Collins' ever-slushy streets this winter? Do you lie awake wondering how much longer January could possibly drag on?

There is hope on the horizon, my friends. A beacon of light, if you will.

That's right, Girl Scout cookie season is almost upon us.

Girl Scouts will start in-person cookie sales Feb. 5, offering a few ways for you to purchase your supply and debuting a new cookie in the process.

Where to find Girl Scout cookies in Fort Collins and Colorado

If you know someone in a local Girl Scout troop, consider yourself lucky. Colorado Girl Scouts have already started taking orders using their digital order cards, the organization said Monday.

If you're like me and don't have connections to a local troop, your best bet is in-person sales, which start Feb. 5 and end March 12. Starting Feb. 27, you'll also be able to order direct-shipped cookies through a local troop, according to the Girl Scouts of Colorado.

To find your nearest cookie booth, head to girlscoutsofcolorado.org to use its online cookie locator or download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

Which Girl Scout cookie are you? Take the quiz

The 2023 Girl Scout cookie lineup

Get your fill of some old favorites this year. Girl Scouts are once again offering Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, S'mores, Toffee-tastics and Do-Si-Dos. Lemon-Ups — a 2020 addition — and Adventurefuls, which were rolled out last year, are also back. For the first time, the Girl Scouts are also unveiling the Raspberry Rally.

Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-Ups and Raspberry Rally cookies are $5 per package while S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies are $6 per package.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CQTze_0kPHl7Qw00

Meet the new Girl Scouts cookie: Raspberry Rally joins the fold

This year, the Girl Scouts have added the Raspberry Rally — a shipped-only cookie the organization has likened to the raspberry version of its famous Thin Mint. The thin, crispy and chocolate-dipped raspberry cookie is an online exclusive, so it can only be purchased online and shipped to your home. You can put in an order for the cookie with your local Girl Scout troop or at a cookie booth.

Raspberry Rally, anyone?: It's Girl Scout Cookie season and the new flavor is topping search nationwide

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Girl Scout cookie season is almost here, Colorado. Here's how to order yours.

