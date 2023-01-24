Read full article on original website
Related
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket claimed in Clinton
A $100,000 scratch ticket was claimed on Wednesday in Central Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket, a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket, was purchased from Papacalos Variety store in Clinton. It was one of 23 total tickets from that game worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Dorchester store sold 3 winning $20,000 Keno tickets
The third time was definitely the charm for one Massachusetts State Lottery retailer on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when it sold three winning $20,000 Keno tickets. The American Veteran James J. Rice Post 28 in Dorchester sold each of the three winning $20,000 Keno tickets. Keno is a drawing game where...
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
Mega Millions winner: How long the $31M winner has to claim their prize
The Massachusetts Mega Millions $31 million jackpot winner might still be processing just how good their luck is — but the countdown for how long they have left to claim the money has already started. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Mega Millions prize winners have one year from...
Mega Millions winner: $31 million jackpot ticket sold at Mass. Stop & Shop
Enter your email address here to receive MassLive's Breaking News newsletter:. An extremely lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player just won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot during the drawing on Jan. 24, 2023, matching all six numbers on their lottery ticket to the winning numbers drawn. This $31 million prize...
Mega Millions: Here’s who won $1M in Mass. during the $1.1B drawing
Even though they didn’t hit the $1.1 billion jackpot, one Bay Stater still brought home some cash from the Jan. 10 Mega Millions jackpot drawing, matching the first five numbers on their ticket to win $1 million. This Massachusetts resident is named Davena Allen, and she lives in Dorchester....
Marshfield woman will spend $1 million state lottery prize on vacation
A Marshfield woman who won a $1 million lottery prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Electric 7″ ticket game will be spending the money to go on a vacation, the lottery said. Coash claimed her prize on Jan. 18. She chose the cash option on her prize...
New England Gets 2nd Mega Millions Jackpot Winner This Month
New England gets its second Mega Millions jackpot winner with a single ticket sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were: white balls 33, 41, 47, 50 and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 20. The jackpot had an annuity value of $30 million ($16.3 million cash).
Mass. State Lottery winner: Store sells 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ lottery tickets
One store in Massachusetts sold two “Mass Cash” grand prizes during Sunday night’s drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Each of the “Mass Cash” prizes won was worth $100,000, which is the highest available prize to win in “Mass Cash.” The two winning tickets were sold from the Hilltop Stop Convenience store in Plainvillle.
$31M Mega Millions jackpot: Here’s how much the winner gets in cash
The sixth-largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts history was hit in a $31 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Jan. 24 — but how much does the winner get if they opt for the cash prize?. It’s not as much if the winner were to choose an annual payment...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Why a Western Mass. senator is ‘discouraged’ by Lego’s move to Boston
A Western Massachusetts state senator on Wednesday decried the Lego Group’s decision to relocate its U.S. headquarters from Enfield, Conn. to Boston. The move, as state Sen. Jake Oliveira sees it, is a blow to the economy and community in Western Massachusetts.
Taqueria El Amigo in Waltham is one of the best restaurants in U.S., Yelp says
One Massachusetts restaurant landed itself on the list of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp put together this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to their users comments. Then, the site ranked each restaurant by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation, among other factors.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in Massachusetts -- and there were only a few very small winners here in Georgia. The winning numbers on Jan. 24, 2023 were 33, 41, 47, 50, 62 and Mega Ball 20. The Megaplier was 4x.
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
Lowell men indicted for allegedly laundering drug proceeds in Mass., Virginia
A federal grand jury in Boston indicted four individuals, including two Lowell residents, for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and launder the proceeds in Massachusetts and Virginia, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office announced Tuesday. Sathra Em of Lowell received two indictments, with one on...
country1025.com
The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts
Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
Comments / 0