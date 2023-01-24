Read full article on original website
One student out of CCISD makes cut for Texas All-State Band
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations are in order for a very talented freshman at Ray High School. Rachel Perez is now a member of the Texas All-State Band -- and she's the only student in CCISD who made the cut. Perez had to make it past city area regionals,...
San Patricio-Aransas County A&H Show sees record turnout for Special Show
SINTON, Texas — Thursday was a big day for hundreds of kids at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds. They took part in the annual Special Show in the San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show. It saw kids from around the area show goats and lambs. They ranged in age from elementary school to high school age.
For visually impaired children, beeping eggs can help bring inclusiveness to Easter tradition
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Easter egg hunting is a fun holiday tradition that many may take for granted. Children with limited or no sight may not be able to take part in a traditional Easter egg hunt. That's where the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind and the Corpus...
Gov. Abbott set to visit Corpus Christi next week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Corpus Christi next week. The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m. Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year and will...
Ray Texans back with big expectations on the diamond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans are back on the baseball field and back having big expectations after just coming up short last season. The Texans spent a good part of the season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A before falling to eventual state champion Georgetown in the fourth round.
Alice's Atwood submits resignation, heads off to Holliday
ALICE, Texas — There will be a new face of the Alice Coyotes next season with football coach and athletic director Kyle Atwood submitting his resignation Wednesday. Atwood was named the head coach and athletic director of the Holliday Eagles later in the day. Holliday is a 3A school in the Wichita Falls area.
FREE TACOS! Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer' giving away breakfast tacos in Corpus Christi Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All you have to say is "free tacos" and (most) Texans will come running. Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi residents can get two free breakfast tacos each at Chaco's Tacos from 8-11 a.m. Favor Delivery's Chief Taco Officer, Chris Flores, has teamed up with taqueria's across...
Kleberg County Livestock Show brings community together for over 70 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Nueces County wraps up their livestock show, Kleberg County is set to begin theirs. Harrel's Pharmacy is one of many businesses in the community that benefit from the economic boom the livestock show brings. "You plan ahead and buy merchandise to have on hand...
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
H.S. Basketball Roundup: Tues. 1/24
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the highlight games from Tuesday night's high school basketball action:
Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Resource fair to give free diapers, resources to soon-to-be parents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter where you are on your path to parenthood, one thing is for certain: a healthy baby begins with a healthy you. Claudia Escobedo of the Nueces County Community Action Agency joined us live to share about the Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby Community Resource Fair, an opportunity for expectant families to better prepare for a healthy, happy life with a new baby.
Family, friends will gather Saturday to honor the life of motorcyclist killed last Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was last Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a motorcycle driver on Ocean Drive -- now, that man's family is coming together to remember him. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old Austin Gonzalez was not at fault in the crash...
Teen pushes through life changing diagnosis, competes at Nueces Co. Jr. Livestock Show
A young competitor at this year's Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show in Robstown is showing unmatched strength and determination. Jose Falcon, better known as JJ is a high school senior at Santa Gertrudis and a member of the Driscoll 4-H Club. At just 17 years old, he may be able...
TAMU-CC chosen to participate in $12.7 million Gulf Scholars Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi is one of five institutions chosen to take part in a $12.7 million program that will prepare undergrads to address environmental issues in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Scholars Program addresses health, energy and infrastructure challenges in The Gulf.
Banquete FFA members continue family traditions of raising livestock
BANQUETE, Texas — Two students representing Banquete FFA show off their livestock Friday morning at the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show. 16-year-old Hunter Fox's family has cared for livestock for three generations. "Most people nowadays are second or third generation," Fox told 3NEWS. "It's always nice when you meet...
TAMU-CC Family Nurse Practitioner program ranked No. 1 in the nation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi was recognized as having the best family nurse practitioner program in the country. In order to be the best, you must learn from the best. That's why the Island University has over two-hundred students on track to being the best family nurse practitioners in the country.
Texas State Aquarium to open new wildlife rescue center in early March
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium's new wildlife rescue center is still under construction as its grand opening is now just a month and a half away. 3NEWS was able to take a tour of the brand new facility. Visitors will be able to see all kinds of things, such as surgery, CT scans and turtles being rehabilitated.
Leading expert on Alzheimer's, dementia talks signs and care with staff at Corpus Christi retirement community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Empowering caregivers on Alzheimer's and dementia was the topic of discussion taking place at Mirador Retirement community on Timbergate Drive near Staples. Author and doctor, Tam Cummings is one of the leading educators of dementia, sharing her extensive research with staff on the signs and...
Direction to Success 'New Year & New Beginnings' event to help students and parents build a resume
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass Independent School District and Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center have come together to create a New Year & New Beginnings Aransas Pass Resume Event for students and their parents. This event will be held at H. T. Faulk Elementary School, located...
Opening Soon: Business growth in Downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several more new businesses are setting up shop in the Downtown Corpus Christi area. A big part of that momentum can also be credited with the assistance of TIRZ dollars. If you've been downtown lately, then you've likely seen the the signs that indicate the...
