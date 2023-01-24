ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott set to visit Corpus Christi next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Corpus Christi next week. The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m. Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year and will...
Ray Texans back with big expectations on the diamond

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans are back on the baseball field and back having big expectations after just coming up short last season. The Texans spent a good part of the season as the top-ranked team in Class 5A before falling to eventual state champion Georgetown in the fourth round.
Alice's Atwood submits resignation, heads off to Holliday

ALICE, Texas — There will be a new face of the Alice Coyotes next season with football coach and athletic director Kyle Atwood submitting his resignation Wednesday. Atwood was named the head coach and athletic director of the Holliday Eagles later in the day. Holliday is a 3A school in the Wichita Falls area.
Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby! Resource fair to give free diapers, resources to soon-to-be parents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter where you are on your path to parenthood, one thing is for certain: a healthy baby begins with a healthy you. Claudia Escobedo of the Nueces County Community Action Agency joined us live to share about the Healthy Mom, Healthy Baby Community Resource Fair, an opportunity for expectant families to better prepare for a healthy, happy life with a new baby.
