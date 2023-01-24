ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

DogTime

North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations

Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned

In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
RALEIGH, NC
Chronicle

Duke Hospital after dark

There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
DURHAM, NC
travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
athensoracle.com

Animals at Wake County animal center at risk of euthanasia if public fails to adopt

Before 2022, The Wake County animal center lived in solidarity with the fact that they have nod had to reach such extreme measures such as euthanasia to reduce an animal influx for six years as a swarm of stray and scattered animals drowns, the shelter is calling on the community for help for the third time this year, as the record has been threatened. There has been no choice but for those animals to face their doom if the public chooses not to adopt them.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Greg Hohn: Master of Improv for Work, Love and Life

Homegrown improv returns to Carrboro for Valentine’s on Feb. 17 at the ArtsCenter with The Love Show Musical by Actors Improv. The Local Reporter (TLR) last covered improv in December with this story of two holiday shows, one of which introduced Greg Hohn’s talents to locals and visitors not previously acquainted with them.
CARRBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Massive fire at trucking company in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes near Oakland Avenue have reopened after Smith Trucking Company was on fire early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police. Greensboro Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief, Dwayne Church, said fire crews went in defense mode immediately after they arrived at the scene due to the size of the fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

ALERT DAY: Wednesday could see damaging winds, an isolated tornado

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday is a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY for central North Carolina as a cold front will bring rain, storms, and a chance of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center shifted the severe threat further south in its latest severe weather outlook. Raleigh is no longer included in a Marginal Risk, but areas south and east remain in a SLIGHT, which is a level 2 on the 1-5 severe weather threat scale.
RALEIGH, NC
raleighmag.com

Raleigh restaurant vets dropping dining concepts at Gateway Plaza

Gateway Plaza is getting a serious foodie upgrade (!). Two restaurants are joining the up-and-coming shopping center just north of downtown: farm-to-fork vegan restaurant Fiction Kitchen (currently located in Downtown) and Mala Pata/Peyote, a twofer Latin American bar and restaurant collaboration between Locals Seafood’s Eric Montagne and Zack Gragg, Ex-Voto’s Marshall Davis, and Centro’s Angela Salamanca (talk about a star-studded team!).
RALEIGH, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Helping Autistic & Developmentally Disabled Young Adults Thrive in Chapel Hill

Relax. Nothing is Under Control. Lisa Kaylie lives by these words. In case she needs reminding, there’s a plaque in her office reiterating it. Lisa is Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures, a non-profit that was founded on the core belief that adults with developmental disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disability (IDD), are capable of doing meaningful work and being excellent employees.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC

