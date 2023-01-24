Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations
Winter months means a flood of additional animals to shelters. Whether they’re outdoor pets that no longer have a place to stay or former holiday gifts, the unfortunate reality is many dogs end up in the shelter during the cold months. For rural shelters, it can be even harder to adopt out this influx of […] The post North Carolina Shelter Requests Dry Food Donations appeared first on DogTime.
thewashingtondailynews.com
A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned
In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
Chronicle
Duke Hospital after dark
There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
athensoracle.com
Animals at Wake County animal center at risk of euthanasia if public fails to adopt
Before 2022, The Wake County animal center lived in solidarity with the fact that they have nod had to reach such extreme measures such as euthanasia to reduce an animal influx for six years as a swarm of stray and scattered animals drowns, the shelter is calling on the community for help for the third time this year, as the record has been threatened. There has been no choice but for those animals to face their doom if the public chooses not to adopt them.
cbs17
New blood test more accurate in identifying knee osteoarthritis, Duke study finds
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. “It’s really a joint deterioration that occurs that leads to the loss of function of the joint, but it affects the whole joint,” said Dr. Virginia Kraus, Professor of Medicine at Duke University.
Noise and traffic complaints are the tips of the iceberg for neighbors near new Urban Loop stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of people are happy about the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop but to make it happen, NCDOT had to make some big changes to neighborhoods along the route. Noise and traffic changes are some of the complaints WFMY News 2 has gotten since the...
thelocalreporter.press
Greg Hohn: Master of Improv for Work, Love and Life
Homegrown improv returns to Carrboro for Valentine’s on Feb. 17 at the ArtsCenter with The Love Show Musical by Actors Improv. The Local Reporter (TLR) last covered improv in December with this story of two holiday shows, one of which introduced Greg Hohn’s talents to locals and visitors not previously acquainted with them.
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
wfmynews2.com
Massive fire at trucking company in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes near Oakland Avenue have reopened after Smith Trucking Company was on fire early Tuesday morning, according to Greensboro police. Greensboro Fire Department's Deputy Fire Chief, Dwayne Church, said fire crews went in defense mode immediately after they arrived at the scene due to the size of the fire.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
Help at the pump: Sheetz cuts diesel exhaust fluid price to 99 cents through January
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sheetz is giving truck drivers some more help at the pump. The gas station chain says it is slashing the price of diesel exhaust fluid to 99 cents per gallon at select stores through the end of January. The company says customers will save between $15 and $75, depending on the […]
cbs17
ALERT DAY: Wednesday could see damaging winds, an isolated tornado
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday is a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY for central North Carolina as a cold front will bring rain, storms, and a chance of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center shifted the severe threat further south in its latest severe weather outlook. Raleigh is no longer included in a Marginal Risk, but areas south and east remain in a SLIGHT, which is a level 2 on the 1-5 severe weather threat scale.
raleighmag.com
Raleigh restaurant vets dropping dining concepts at Gateway Plaza
Gateway Plaza is getting a serious foodie upgrade (!). Two restaurants are joining the up-and-coming shopping center just north of downtown: farm-to-fork vegan restaurant Fiction Kitchen (currently located in Downtown) and Mala Pata/Peyote, a twofer Latin American bar and restaurant collaboration between Locals Seafood’s Eric Montagne and Zack Gragg, Ex-Voto’s Marshall Davis, and Centro’s Angela Salamanca (talk about a star-studded team!).
thelocalreporter.press
Helping Autistic & Developmentally Disabled Young Adults Thrive in Chapel Hill
Relax. Nothing is Under Control. Lisa Kaylie lives by these words. In case she needs reminding, there’s a plaque in her office reiterating it. Lisa is Executive Director of Extraordinary Ventures, a non-profit that was founded on the core belief that adults with developmental disabilities, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and intellectual disability (IDD), are capable of doing meaningful work and being excellent employees.
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
