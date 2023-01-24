ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarBuzz.com

Here's How Much Formula 1 Drivers Are Getting Paid In 2023

Max Verstappen's Number 1 on the front of his car no longer only refers to his world champion titles. He's also Formula 1's top earner, with a reported salary of $55 million per year. Bargain. Lewis Hamilton used to occupy the top spot (both driving and salary-wise) but has now...
racer.com

Haas to go first with January 31 livery reveal

Haas will kick off the Formula 1 launch season by unveiling its 2023 livery next Tuesday, January 31. The team has a new title partner in Moneygram that will be incorporated into the new livery, although Haas was running similar colors to its sponsor last season after dropping Uralkali. The 2023 design is going to be revealed online at the end of the month, with the physical car — the VF-23 — being shown off ahead of the start of testing in Bahrain in late February.
The Associated Press

F1 ruling still pending, so Andretti focuses on sports cars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — So long as he can’t get Andretti Global onto the Formula One grid — seemingly a long shot at this stage — Michael Andretti has turned his attention to other areas for his expanding motor sports program. First up is the Andretti Autosport debut in this weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona. A partnership with IMSA stalwart team Wayne Taylor Racing puts Andretti on the grid in the top GTP class for the most prestigious sports car race in North America and an eventual shot to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans. “It’s no secret that the one thing missing from our racing portfolio was IMSA sports car racing,” Andretti said ahead of the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. The partnership with Wayne Taylor was announced in December, and although both teams said negotiations were quick and the deal seamlessly completed, it was a bit of a surprise considering how focused Andretti has been on landing an F1 team. His 2021 failed attempt to purchase an existing F1 team led Andretti to petition governing body FIA to expand the grid to allow him to enter two cars.
racer.com

Zilisch wins Daytona Mazda MX-5 Cup pole

Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) scored $80,000 from Mazda for his run to last year’s Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires Rookie of the Year. He got his 2023 season off to a fast start by taking the pole for Thursday’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
NBC Sports

Austin Cindric seeking to join legendary club of Rolex 24-Daytona 500 winners

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Based on experience alone, Austin Cindric figured he’d win a Rolex 24 at Daytona watch long before he’d earn a diamond-encrusted Daytona 500 ring. Cindric won the Daytona 500 last year to open his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season with the biggest win of his career. It was a bit surreal since the bulk of his time at Daytona International Speedway had been either hanging around Roger Penske’s sports car team or driving in the Rolex 24 and its support races.
racer.com

IndyCar completes successful first track test of 2024-spec hybrid

The NTT IndyCar Series’ revised 2024 hybrid engine package recently completed its first track test at Sebring International Raceway. Although the series and its manufacturers would not disclose details about the first outing for the current 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and the new MAHLE-designed supercapacitor-based energy recovery system, RACER understands a Honda-powered 2.2L car was the first to run with the ERS unit installed, just as the American arm of the Japanese brand did late last year with the 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 motor that was originally intended to be deployed in 2024.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Britain's Neal Skupski knocked out of both doubles events

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Neal Skupski's Australian Open hopes were dashed as the Briton suffered two doubles defeats in one day.
racer.com

Download the Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide

Andy Blackmore’s official IMSA Spotter Guide is available for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Now in its 15th year, the Spotter Guide includes illustrations of each car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, as well as Michelin Pilot Challenge to make it easier for those following the race.
racer.com

Mazda MX-5 Cup returns to RACER.com for 2023 livestreams

Fans will be able to catch some of the best racing in the country live from their computers or phones as the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires will once again be streamed live at RACER.com in 2023. The hugely competitive series will open its seven-event 2023 championship...
AFP

Impressive Tsitsipas to face Khachanov in Australian Open semis

Stefanos Tsitsipas closed in on a first Grand Slam title by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday in impressive fashion, as Victoria Azarenka also powered into the last four. For Khachanov it is a second consecutive Grand Slam semi-final, having reached the last four at the 2022 US Open.

