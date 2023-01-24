Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
iheart.com
Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants
Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
BHG
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
Don’t Throw Out Leftover Coffee — Diluted, It Can Serve As Organic Fertilizer For Some Houseplants
My houseplants love coffee, so pour your leftover coffee on them rather than down the sink! Dilute it first, and then pour the liquid mixture on your container’s soil. Both the water and coffee must be at room temperature. If either one is high or low, combine them and let the mixture sit until room temperature is reached.
AOL Corp
The 10 best indoor plants for 2023
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. The Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter will make you space feel like a tropical oasis. Is a house really a home without a green-hued splash of indoor plants? Houseplants don’t...
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company
I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.
Reusing Last Year’s Potting Soil
Many grow vegetables in 5-25 gallon pots using potting mix, soil mix or compost. At the end of the growing season, a question of whether the soil can be reused the following growing season. Answers range from no to yes, BUT. First off, at end of growing season, get every...
reddirtramblings.com
Seed catalogs arrive daily
Starting in December, seed catalogs begin to arrive. By January, they arrive daily. Even though many companies have gone completely online, others like John Scheepers Kitchen Garden Seeds send paper seed catalogs. I’m so glad they do. Like additional Christmas presents during the bleakest part of the year, seed...
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Water Your Plants With Tea
Have you heard that you can add coffee grounds to your garden to provide nutrients to the soil and improve moisture retention? Interesting as it is, there’s another morning drink you might want to use to keep your plants happy and healthy! Tea offers numerous benefits to your plants, hydrating, nourishing, and more.
10 Fussy Houseplants and How to Keep ‘Em Alive (or What to Grow Instead)
Here are the most finicky, high-maintenance houseplants—from ferns to lilies—and how to make them thrive in your home (from how often to water them to how much light they’ll need).
What Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Sunflowers?
Almost everyone loves sunflowers. These gorgeous flowers can be planted nearly anywhere that receives sun. However, planting them at an ideal time is a must.
savvygardening.com
Bridal veil plant: How to grow this beautiful flowering houseplant
Bridal veil plant is a trailing houseplant that’s perfect for hanging pots. Delicately pretty, the foliage of this unusual plant drapes down like a bride’s veil studded with tiny white “pearls”—three-petaled blossoms measuring just a little more than a quarter of an inch across. As for the leaves of bridal veil plants, they feature a deep green color along their tops and rich hues of purple to lavender on their undersides. This attractive foliage provides a dramatic backdrop for the veil’s hundreds of tiny white flowers. Whether you’re naturally drawn to foliage plants or you love a good profusion of blooms, the bridal veil plant has a little something for everyone. Learn more about how to care for this flowering plant below.
theseasonalhomestead.com
Starting Seeds Outdoors in Containers or Soil Blocks
An alternative to starting seeds indoors in your home, is to start them outdoors in a soil medium in containers or soil blocks. In this outdoor seed starting guide, I’ll go through why you may want to start seeds in containers or soil blocks outdoors, rather than direct sowing or indoor seed starting.
NOLA.com
It's time for a major pruning of repeat-flower roses. Don't be shy - it will mean more blooms in spring
Our exceptionally long growing season means we typically cut repeat-flowering roses back twice a year. The first pruning is done anytime from late January to mid-February, and the second in late August to early September. The pruning we do now is the major pruning and generally involves cutting bushes back...
a-z-animals.com
Chinese Money Plant Propagation: A How-To Guide
Propagating Chinese money plants is a practically foolproof endeavor. If ever there was a plant that screams propagate me it’s Pilea peperomioides. These popular houseplants are vigorous growers, producing many offshoots that are easily rooted and transplanted. The nicknames friendship plant and pass along plant speak to the ease of its propagation.
Gardenista
Gardening 101: Featherhead
Do you have a special plant on your wish list this year? Mine is Phylica pubescens, despite the fact that Phylica p. is notoriously hard to find and potentially difficult to grow. Actually, it may be these challenges that make me desire the plant. Naturally, I have never grown it myself, so I have no experience with its pros and cons. The information here is what I’ve collected from my research, plus tips for success from Walker Young, Assistant Curator at The Ruth Bancroft Garden. The goal is that hopefully now I will be able to put this info to good use once I actually get a hold of my own plant, and I wish the same success for you too. (N.B.: It’s currently available for purchase at Annie’s Annuals & Perennials for $15.95 for a 4-inch pot!)
backyardboss.net
How To Grow Kale in Pots
Kale is a highly nutritious, leafy green vegetable powered with plenty of rich antioxidants and vitamins. It comes in many colors, textures, and flavors, making it a fun veggie to use in recipes. For this reason, it’s a great idea to grow your kale so you always have some on...
growinginthegarden.com
Spring Gardening in Arizona
A crucial element of successful spring gardening in Arizona is transitioning from your winter garden to a spring garden. Transform your cool-loving winter garden beds into a haven for warm-season vegetables with these 10 steps for a successful spring garden in Arizona. Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. See my...
