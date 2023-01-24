Read full article on original website
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
mibiz.com
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Michigan’s Ethanolo¿y Distillation only distillery in the state to produce spirit made of honey
ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – There’s a distillery tucked away in Northern Michigan that makes a one-of-a-kind spirit -- and it should be on your radar. Ethanolo¿y Distillation, owned by Nick and Geri LeFebre, is located in Elk Rapids, about 20 minutes northwest of downtown Traverse City. The...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
This Has To Be The Weirdest Graveyard in Michigan
Since I moved to Michigan, I am always looking for the weirdest and creepiest things that the state can offer. Blame my obsession with crime shows like Criminal Minds. When you typically think of graveyards, it is already creepy with the tombstones and mausoleums. However, this story of the insanely...
Washington Examiner
Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights
Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
10 Easy Ways to Instantly Anger a Michigander
When moving to Michigan, there are a few things you should keep in mind while interacting with those that have lived in the state for a long time. I, as someone who moved from Florida a few years ago, learned a few of these lessons very quickly. So, I'm hoping to pass my learned experience on to you. Either that or I'm going to further anger my fellow Michiganders. Let's see.
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
What Happens If You Take The Wrong Exit And Enter Canada From Michigan?
This is personally one of my biggest fears. This is not a problem we Michiganders on the west side of the state have to worry about but any time I'm in the Detroit area, or anywhere near the Michigan-Canada border for that fact, I'm absolutely terrified I'm going to take the wrong exit and wind up on the wrong country!
Detroit’s Ford Field To Host Two USFL Teams in 2023
The USFL made a return to the football universe last year after a 37-year absence. They were able to play in a "bubble-like" scenario in Birmingham, Alabama, last year. The Championship was played in Canton, Ohio, in which the Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars to claim the inaugural championship.
Ever Ride a MoonBike? Try One Out at This Michigan Ski Resort
Move over snowboards, MoonBikes are taking over the slopes. Many people throughout Michigan will be hitting the ski slopes as often as possible for the next few months. Now, a Michigan ski resort is giving them yet another reason to plan a trip. MoonBikes are now available to rent at Boyne Mountain.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
WLNS
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s …. Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State. SUV from Dice Auto Sales Causing Issues for...
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
All the Colleges and Universities in Michigan
What colleges are in Michigan? There are dozens and dozens! These are the 92 colleges and universities currently operating in the state of Michigan. Michigan is home to eight research universities at which students may seek bachelor's, master's, and/or doctoral degrees. Central Michigan University. Central Michigan University was founded in...
Centre Daily
Morning ritual of buying coffee and lottery ticket pays off big time for Michigan man
Whenever this 62-year-old Michigan man stops at a gas station to buy his morning coffee, he buys a Lotto 47 ticket with the hopes of winning big. That morning ritual really paid off on Christmas Eve, when his numbers were called during the evening drawing, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Michigan Lottery.
