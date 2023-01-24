Warning: This post contains spoilers from Sunday’s The Last of Us Episode 2. “They’re just broken.” Anna Torv doesn’t mince words when describing the plight of The Last of Us‘ Tess and Joel, who experienced a trajectory-changing loss in Episode 2 of the HBO drama. “Who wouldn’t be, to be fair, living like that?” In the interview above, the Fringe alum points out that her character and Pedro Pascal’s Joel have endured decades of harrowing, post-apocalyptic existence by the time Ellie unexpectedly enters their orbit. “They’re 20 years in, and they’re on the run, and neither of them have been bit,” she says. “It’s...

