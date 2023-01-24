Before 2022, The Wake County animal center lived in solidarity with the fact that they have nod had to reach such extreme measures such as euthanasia to reduce an animal influx for six years as a swarm of stray and scattered animals drowns, the shelter is calling on the community for help for the third time this year, as the record has been threatened. There has been no choice but for those animals to face their doom if the public chooses not to adopt them.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO