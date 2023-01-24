Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Chronicle
Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding
After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
cbs17
Raleigh community, Chick-fil-A rally to help brothers after parents death in house fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Latta was there as soon as he got the news. “My wife and I were at the scene. Several of my leaders and team members were there. It was traumatic,” said Latta. Monday evening, fire crews were called to a home on Castlebrook...
wunc.org
Q&A: How Durham Public Schools’ reassignment plan will impact elementary students, families
For the first time in 30 years, Durham Public Schools is undergoing district-wide changes to the school boundary lines that determine where students will go to school. School board members and district leaders say this is part of a strategic effort to give students more equitable access to education programs and to ensure school and classroom sizes will be more sustainable as the population continues to grow in parts of the county.
Hillside High School to bring back gun violence play 'State of Urgency'
A play previously met with great reviews is making its way back to Hillside High School.
'We're here for you' Cone Health provides free open-door health clinic in Burlington
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina health department says about one million people don't have health insurance in our state. The lack of coverage can make getting medical attention or access to medicine difficult. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey spoke with one Triad clinic working to close the gap.
cbs17
New blood test more accurate in identifying knee osteoarthritis, Duke study finds
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million adults in the U.S. “It’s really a joint deterioration that occurs that leads to the loss of function of the joint, but it affects the whole joint,” said Dr. Virginia Kraus, Professor of Medicine at Duke University.
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
WRAL
Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary
HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
Cary moves forward with plans for $200M sports complex near South Hills Mall
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new $193 million sports complex near South Hills Mall. Cary hired Davis Kane+Populous to design the complex. The town said the concept design phase, which includes public engagement, would last one year. Final design planning and permitting could take two years. […]
athensoracle.com
Animals at Wake County animal center at risk of euthanasia if public fails to adopt
Before 2022, The Wake County animal center lived in solidarity with the fact that they have nod had to reach such extreme measures such as euthanasia to reduce an animal influx for six years as a swarm of stray and scattered animals drowns, the shelter is calling on the community for help for the third time this year, as the record has been threatened. There has been no choice but for those animals to face their doom if the public chooses not to adopt them.
cbs17
Video shows NC Auditor Beth Wood leaving site of Raleigh hit-and-run; attorney responds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been one week since news broke that North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash. According to court documents, Wood hit a parked 2016 Toyota Sedan in downtown Raleigh at about 9:12 p.m....
cbs17
Wake County school board member calls for community conversation about guns and schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In Wake County, one school board member is calling for a community conversation about gun violence and pleading with parents to keep their weapons locked up. “We need the community to please help us keep guns out of the hands of our children,” said board...
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
Chronicle
Duke Hospital after dark
There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
Hey, job seekers: Many tech firms in Triangle are hiring – here are skills they want
RALEIGH – In the Triangle, employers are still seeking technology workers with all but one company tracked by the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report hiring for at least one opening as of Monday morning. What are the skills most needed?. A new report from the North Carolina Technology Association, NC...
Triangle Areas Chinese New Year Festival beefs up security after California mass shootings
The extra measures are so that visitors to the Lunar New Year Festival can focus on the family-friendly celebration at Dorton Arena, organizers said.
cbs17
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
cbs17
NC State investigating after student found dead in dorm room, officials confirm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is investigating after a student was found dead in his dorm room. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday. Barker also confirmed that it...
Comments / 0