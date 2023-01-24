ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chronicle

Durham's guaranteed income pilot program for the formerly incarcerated sees success in first year, hopes for additional funding

After receiving positive feedback on Durham’s guaranteed income pilot program for formerly incarcerated residents in the city, nonprofit StepUp Durham, which administers the program, hopes for additional funding to continue its efforts. Since March 2022, 109 formerly incarcerated Durham residents have received monthly stipends of $600 through the Excel...
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

Q&A: How Durham Public Schools’ reassignment plan will impact elementary students, families

For the first time in 30 years, Durham Public Schools is undergoing district-wide changes to the school boundary lines that determine where students will go to school. School board members and district leaders say this is part of a strategic effort to give students more equitable access to education programs and to ensure school and classroom sizes will be more sustainable as the population continues to grow in parts of the county.
WRAL

Henderson church gives backpacks to Carver Elementary

HENDERSON, N.C. — A Henderson church gave out backpacks this week to every student at a rural elementary school. Pastor John Miles is the leader of Risen Faith Outreach Ministry, which sponsored four families at Carver Elementary School for the holidays in 2022. This month, Miles wanted to do...
HENDERSON, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Who Owns the Chapel Hill Housing Problem?

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Cary moves forward with plans for $200M sports complex near South Hills Mall

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary officials are pressing forward with a plan for a new $193 million sports complex near South Hills Mall. Cary hired Davis Kane+Populous to design the complex. The town said the concept design phase, which includes public engagement, would last one year. Final design planning and permitting could take two years. […]
CARY, NC
athensoracle.com

Animals at Wake County animal center at risk of euthanasia if public fails to adopt

Before 2022, The Wake County animal center lived in solidarity with the fact that they have nod had to reach such extreme measures such as euthanasia to reduce an animal influx for six years as a swarm of stray and scattered animals drowns, the shelter is calling on the community for help for the third time this year, as the record has been threatened. There has been no choice but for those animals to face their doom if the public chooses not to adopt them.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Chronicle

Duke Hospital after dark

There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC

